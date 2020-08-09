It might have been the 36 gubernatorial candidates on the ballot — yes, 36, several with ties to the Valley — that brought out the vote in Yakima County last week Or maybe a spirited battle for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners. Or a greater sense of urgency and duty in the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For whatever reason, voter turnout for the Aug. 4 primary election is a healthy 43.4% of registered voters and growing — ballots are still being counted — comparing favorably to the presidential election years of 2008 (45.89%) and 2000 (44%) and a far cry better than 2016, when just 27.63% of voters turned out.
Voters and candidates, take a bow — then take a breath. November will be here before you know it.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. First, let’s go over some highlights and takeaways from Aug. 4.
- By now, Washington voters are taking vote-by-mail in stride. Most counties have been voting by mail since 2005; in 2011 the Legislature made it mandatory, thus depriving voters in Pierce County, the final holdout, of the privilege of waiting in line for hours in inclement weather before earning their “I voted” sticker. Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii and Utah also conduct elections almost exclusively by mail.
And so far, so good. In fact, as voting by mail gains momentum across the nation in the age of pandemic-related crowd avoidance, Secretary of State Kim Wyman has become the answer woman for other state officials and the media.
“From March until the end of April, every day was nonstop calls” from advice-seekers, Wyman said recently.
And while there are naysayers, including first and foremost President Donald Trump, Wyman steadfastly defends the practice as being safe and practical, telling NPR recently that a review of the 2018 statewide election found 142 cases of voter fraud out of 3.2 million ballots cast — a rate of 0.004%.
“So is it perfect? No, but it’s not rampant voter fraud either,” she said.
- Of the aforementioned 35 candidates who were hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in November, Republic police Chief Loren Culp rose to the top with 17.7% percent of the statewide vote. Culp first made headlines in 2018 when he said he would not enforce a state initiative that added restrictions on semi-automatic firearms.
The field of Republican challengers in the primary included only a handful who drew serious interest and had any significant fundraising success. Besides Culp, that list included Yakima doctor Raul Garcia (5.4%), initiative sponsor Tim Eyman (6.7%), former Bothell Mayor Joshua Freed (8.6%) and state Sen. Phil Fortunato of Auburn (4.1%).
While fifth in statewide polling, Garcia — who had a long list of supporters from among current and former state politicians — polled third in Yakima County (about 17%). At last count, Inslee (29%) and Culp (28.2%) were within a few hundred votes in the county.
The conservative Culp likely will draw decent interest in Central and Eastern Washington but faces a nearly impassable road to Olympia — as does any Republican every four years, especially those whose views are to the far right of center in a state that continues to lean further left. The last Republican to inhabit the governor’s mansion was John Spellman, the King County executive who took the vote during the 1980 nationwide Republican surge led by Ronald Reagan. Spellman served just one term, losing to Booth Gardner in 1984.
Inslee is likely to face criticism during the campaign over the inconsistent application of his stay-at-home guidelines, and rightly so. In addition, his refusal to call a special session to help with the pandemic-related budget crisis is inexcusable. Yet he can always count on the (D) next to his name.
- Democrat and Tri-Cities attorney Doug McKinley will get his second crack at three-term Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse for the right to represent Congressional District 4, a GOP stronghold. He ran for the seat in 2016, finishing third in the top-two primary. This time, he bested four other challengers with 26.5% of the vote (Newhouse drew 57.8%).
- There are only two Republicans who hold statewide executive-level offices: Wyman and Treasurer Duane Davidson, the former longtime Benton County treasurer. And if the primary vote is a harbinger, Davidson is in trouble. He will face Democratic state Rep. Mike Pellicciotti, who drew 100,000-plus more votes than Davidson did last week. Wyman, meanwhile, had 168,000 more votes than Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton at last count. Of course, anything can happen in November.
- Look for a spirited and interesting battle for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners between Republicans Vicki Baker and Amanda McKinney. In late 2019, Baker was chosen for the District 1 seat that was vacated by Mike Leita. The two remaining commissioners appointed her over McKinney, a mortgage broker, and Nolan Wentz, at the time a retired law enforcement officer who since has become police chief of Wapato. McKinney holds a commanding lead in the primary, 46.5% to Baker’s 35.2%, with independent candidate Cindy O’Halloran drawing 17%. If letters to the editor are any guide, McKinney and Baker have an enthusiastic base of supporters. But the real unknown is who the O’Halloran supporters will vote for.