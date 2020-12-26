Law enforcement personnel have little interest in detaining or punishing Yakima Valley residents who don’t wear masks or practice social distancing in public. They’ve made that clear.
And that’s fine. Nobody wants that. Not police or deputies, not health experts -- not even the Governor’s Office, the agency that has taken the lead in restricting business and social gatherings in the name of protecting Washingtonians from COVID-19.
Education instead of enforcement is appropriate for law enforcement, a governor’s spokesman said back in the summer, when the pandemic was raging in Yakima County. “We don’t want people to be punished,” the spokesman said. “We want people to be educated and understand the necessity of this.”
So whose job is it to educate law enforcement? In particular, who’s going to be the one to suggest to Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell that his department ought to be setting a better example and showing a more concern for those to whom they are sworn to protect and serve?
The YSO health and safety guidelines for Sheriff’s Office employees and even for those who visit the Sheriff’s Office are -- to put it simply – do what feels right.
“I trust my staff to do the right thing,” Udell told a Herald-Republic reporter for a story Dec. 11, explaining that masks are optional for YSO office workers and that unmasked visitors to the Sheriff’s Office are offered masks but are not required to use them.
Mask-wearing is the one thing that health experts across the nation agree is one of the simplest and most effective ways to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. And by now very few Americans have not heard that (1) it’s common for people to carry and transmit the virus even though they have no symptoms and no idea they are carriers, and (2) for that reason it’s important to wear a mask not just to protect the wearer but to protect others.
“Yakima County residents are directed to wear face masks in indoor and outdoor public settings where you may be within 6 feet of someone who does not live with you,” The Yakima Health District says on its website. “Residents are asked to comply in order to educate, encourage and persuade others to wear face coverings. By wearing face coverings, you are protecting others and they are protecting you from possible exposure to COVID-19.”
The above paragraph closes with this: “There is no penalty for not wearing a mask.” Again, nobody is suggesting that penalties are a good idea. However, the guidelines and objectives for keeping the people of Yakima County alive and healthy could not be more clear.
YSO staff members must wear masks when interacting with members of the public beyond the safety of the partitioned office, Udell said. Deputies in the field must mask up but can remove them if necessary to communicate, he said.
Those stances were repeated in a recent email from Casey Schilperoort, YSO public information officer, in response to a question from the editorial board.
“The sheriff’s stance has always been education over enforcement and people should protect themselves the best way they see fit based on the information given by legitimate government sources,” he wrote Dec. 23. “The issue to mask or not mask is a divisive issue in our county and state. … Employees of the office wear masks when we meet members of the public in the lobby. Deputies on patrol wear masks when they believe it is necessary. They are mindful of other people and the situations they are put in.”
But are they all mindful? The Dec. 11 article was inspired in part by letters to the editor expressing concern over the Sheriff’s Office masking policy. Since that article, another letter had this to say: “When my husband went to be fingerprinted, there was no glass partition between him and the employee fingerprinting him, and the employee did not have a mask on. She did not offer to put a mask on. I'm not sure if the sheriff is lying or if his employees are choosing not to follow his directive, but from experience, it is clear that they are not wearing masks when interacting directly with the public.”
At the time of the Dec. 11 story, Sheriff’s Office personnel had four recorded infections, according to Udell. “So, four employees out of 85 — I think we’re doing well.”
The Yakima Police Department, which follows stricter COVID-19 protocols and has more than double the personnel of YSO, had six recorded infections during the same time frame.
We’re an independent breed here in America. Nobody likes being told what to do, and nobody enjoys chafing under statewide health proclamations that don’t always make sense. But resisting masks makes no sense whatsoever, and continued resistance to this one simple act of health, safety and common courtesy toward our fellow humans boggles the mind.
Bob Udell should know that, and his team should be setting a better example, if for no other reason than this: Perhaps they are staying healthy themselves for the most part, but they have no idea whether their choice to go unmasked has sickened anyone else in the community. Why take that chance?
Members of the Yakima Herald-Republic editorial board are Bob Crider and Bruce Drysdale.