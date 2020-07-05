Selah, home to roughly 8,000 residents, is normally a quiet city and a desirable place to live. But right now, it’s also home to more than its share of controversies and contradictions.
There’s the school district that put together a creative and pandemic-safe graduation package for members of Selah High’s Class of 2020, while down the street a fitness gym stayed open in defiance of state guidelines. That gym recently became the first business in the state to be fined for operating in violation of Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide health and safety directives.
There’s the chalk-art graffiti to-do, in which Black Lives Matter and other racial equality-related artwork on a city street is washed away within hours by city crews while multiple sources report that other chalk art stays put for days.
Then there’s Don Wayman. He’s a veteran city administrator with a Marine background and a no-nonsense approach — one that oftentimes could use a filter, judging by his remarks and actions regarding a recent protest in Selah and the protesters themselves.
Those remarks strongly suggest a lack of appreciation for his position as an appointed leader and public official in addition to his disdain for the people of Selah, and he would do well to take to heart the generous doses of public criticism he’s now receiving.
This chapter started June 6 when Wayman observed a Black Lives Matter protest at Selah Civic Center — one of thousands of protests across the nation since the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May. During the protest, Wayman spoke with Yakima City Councilwoman Holly Cousens, who was there to observe and to support the protesters.
In his report the following week to the Selah City Council, Wayman called BLM “a neo-Marxist organization” and said the march resembled “communist indoctrination.” He also admitted to the council that he suggested to Cousens that, as opposed to Yakima, “the people of Selah know how to take care of themselves. Selah has the highest per capita concealed-carry permit.”
Cousens said that Wayman patted his side as if he were carrying a weapon; Wayman denied doing so.
To no one’s surprise, protesters took umbrage, with about 40 people demonstrating two nights later at the Civic Center. Also to no one’s surprise, most of the City Council offered support for Wayman, including one member who supported Wayman’s “neo-Marxist” comment but later backed off. (Leaders of Black Lives Matter Global Network, an umbrella organization that helps organize BLM functions, admit their Marxist philosophy, but there is seldom an organized tie between BLM Global Network and local protests such as the one in Selah, which are more organic in nature.) A proclamation from Mayor Sherry Raymond, issued June 17 in defense of Wayman, noted that he “specifically instructed city personnel … that viewpoint-discrimination must never occur.”
But Wayman wasn’t done. In a 6-minute speech toward the end of a June 24 special council meeting — in which the council agreed to compile a code of conduct for council members and city staff in the wake of Wayman’s recent behavior — he defended his actions, proclaimed free-speech protections and vowed to never give in to those who have called for his job. He did so while borrowing — including lengthy word-for-word passages — from a piece written by nationally recognized conservative commentator Ben Shapiro without giving credit to the source (“These are my comments,” he said early in his talk). He also said that “the vast majority of our residents still value a city administrator who’s willing to stand up to a group devoid of intellect and reason.”
In summary: He takes strong offense at the protesters’ message, says so in public and challenges their intellect, yet defends his own free-speech prerogative. And he takes the words of another and proclaims them his own, yet invokes the honor he feels as a former Marine. In truth, he’s a bully.
At least two city leaders have made known their concerns — as well they should, as Wayman has shown no signs of remorse.
“I am personally disappointed in his words as he works as the city administrator,” Councilman Russ Carlson said during the June 24 meeting. “He stated that they are his words and his opinions only, but when he sits in a position like that, he is a public official.”
Even more on point was Councilwoman Suzanne Vargas, on the job for less than a month.
“I take great offense to your characterization of people speaking out against you as being left-wing agitators or a mob,” she said to Wayman immediately following his speech. “The people I’ve spoken with are citizens of Selah. They are people here that are speaking out about something that is important to them. … I think they have the right to speak out, to speak their truth without being disrespected and spoken of the way you that just spoke of them. I don’t appreciate it, and I don’t agree with it.”
We couldn’t say it any better ourselves. There’s no indication that Don Wayman is ineffective in his job, but he clearly needs to recognize his role as an ambassador for Selah and curb his abrasive, intimidating ways toward the people for whom he works. And if he won’t police himself, the City Council must. The people of Selah deserve better.