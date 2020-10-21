Superintendent of public instruction: Chris Reykdal
Chris Reykdal is nearing the four-year mark as the state’s public schools chief. He was a high school history teacher, an official with the state Board of Community and Technical College and a Democratic state representative from the Olympia-Tumwater area for several years before his election as head of the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2016.
While not perfect, he has handled his job with skill during a tumultuous time and has earned another four-year term.
Reykdal stepped into the job during the final stretches of the McCleary school-funding process. In the McCleary decision, the state Supreme Court ruled that Washington was not meeting its constitutional mandate to properly and fully fund public education. “As I came in here, I certainly understood that the role was going to be in helping get a bipartisan solution to school funding,” Reykdal told the editorial board.
Things are better, he said; the funding gap has narrowed between richer and poorer districts in regard to property value, he said. But he also has said that levy equalization is needed in districts with lower property values, including many rural districts. In addition, the Legislature did not do enough for counselors, nurses and special-education resources, he has said.
Reykdal’s office needed to offer more clear direction to school districts on remote learning and expectations at the outset of the pandemic and in the months that followed. On the positive side of the ledger, he understands that not all high schoolers are destined to attend four-year colleges, and he has done a commendable job of promoting career paths via community and tech colleges and other trade-related programs.
He spoke to the editorial board about the importance of dual languages for young learners; giving kids as young as 4 years old an educational jump-start so they don’t enter kindergarten already behind; a continued emphasis on improving graduation rates; and the need for better technology for schools and students.
Regarding SB 5395, the K-12 comprehensive sex education bill approved by the Legislature along party lines this past session, Reykdal noted that among graduates, 1 in 6 boys and 1 in 3 girls say they have been victims of sexual abuse, sexual assault or unwanted touch. Lawmakers gave parents lots of time to offer feedback on the curriculum, he said. In addition, he said, districts adopt their own curriculum based on OSPI guidelines, they do so in a public fashion, and they cannot stop parents who object to the curriculum from removing their children from lessons.
His opponent, Maia Espinoza, has said that she entered the race largely over her opposition to SB 5395, saying that Reykdal ignored parents and educators in promoting the bill and that the curriculum is not always age-appropriate. She is a small-business owner. She has served on an OSPI task force focusing on race and ethnicity and as executive liaison to the Governor’s Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
She said that as head of OSPI she would focus on improving technology and on more creative uses of the school day, such as extended school hours to help working families. She wants a COVID-related per-student stipend of $2,500, repurposed from public school budgets, for parents to use for a variety of potential reasons but largely to make schools more competitive. Such a system would mean a 20% cut to school budgets, Reykdal said.
Espinoza lists a master’s degree in the voters’ pamphlet that she had not yet earned at the time of publication. She is founder and executive director of the Center for Latino Leadership, which was listed on her website as a nonprofit when it had no such status.
Espinoza is a creative, outside-the-box thinker who emphasizes the need for public schools to work with and for working families. But we believe Reykdal is clearly better prepared to lead this important office.