The recent news that elective medical procedures can resume in Washington as long as providers follow safety guidelines is good news not just for prospective patients. The May 18 announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office, which laid out common-sense precautions to protect patients and health care workers, should be a much-needed financial shot in the arm for health care providers, many of whom saw a considerable money stream dry up when Inslee halted all nonurgent medical and dental procedures March 19.
Inslee’s proclamation instructs medical and dental practices to assess their own readiness and gauge the level of COVID-19 activity in their area, then decide whether they will reopen, and to what degree if they do.
Providers must have enough personal protective equipment for workers, enforce social distancing and elevated levels of hygiene, screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms, protect their employees and seek feedback from them, and use their best clinical judgment regarding what is and isn’t necessary.
Inslee also noted the importance of reacting to local spikes in infection and hospitalization. Regional hospitals and health care providers must be prepared for sudden demand, the proclamation said.
How this will play out in Yakima County, one of the West Coast’s COVID-19 hotbeds, remains to be seen. However, Virginia Mason Memorial hospital officials recently told the Herald-Republic that despite high numbers of infected patients, the hospital also had the capacity to care for non-coronavirus patients.
Elective procedures are a sizable contributor to Memorial’s bottom line. Their hiatus meant a roughly 30% reduction in revenue, one official said. Memorial has reduced hours and furloughed some employees but recently began bringing back surgical staff in anticipation of resuming elective surgeries.
Other health providers statewide have shared similar tales of woe regarding the financial hit they’ve taken because of the lack of elective procedures.
From provider to provider, there will be decisions to make and logistical issues to iron out. Consultations and surgeries stopped more than two months ago, guaranteeing patient backlogs and the need for heightened triage as these procedures are renewed. In addition, providers must be certain to follow the new guidelines to the letter, not just for the sake of patients but for their own medical and support personnel.
For would-be patients, patience will be a virtue in the weeks ahead. At the same time, they should not wait to discuss previous or new medical issues with their providers should the need arise.
“We support the restart of these procedures in a safe manner that recognizes the ongoing national shortage of personal protective equipment, the need to maintain the safety of nurses and other health care workers and the prudent maintenance of surge capacity for a potential resurgence of COVID-19,” said Sally Watkins, executive director of the Washington Nurses Association, according to Inslee’s announcement.
With its stubbornly high infection rate, Yakima County is having a rough go during the pandemic, so it’s nice to see at least a bit of a bright spot coming our way. Medical providers must move ahead with confidence in our county’s ability to react to crises — and yet with deliberation, always focusing on the health and safety of patients and personnel with every decision they make. We can’t let this chance slip through our collective nitrile glove-clad fingers.