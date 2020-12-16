President Donald Trump has twice been the Republican candidate for president. Both times, he drew the support of more than half the voters in Yakima County. Nearly 54% preferred Trump when he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. In 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Joe Biden, he drew 52.7% of the vote.
We repeat: Unsuccessfully.
The Yakima Valley has been a conservative stronghold for years. But no matter what one thinks of Trump, it is long past time for his supporters to accept that he lost the election fair and square. The president’s attempts to challenge and change the results of the Nov. 3 election — won in decisive fashion by former Vice President Biden and finalized by the Electoral College on Monday — have been as pointless as they have been relentless, as fruitless as they have been frenzied. And they harm America.
Trump has a loyal base, but loyalty is an easy thing to misplace. The president’s loyalty — and that of other GOP leaders — should be to the Constitution and to the country. And while Trump and many other Republicans across the country say the right things about making sure that every legal vote gets counted — a given as part of the American elections psyche for more than 200 years — their actions have been viewed by many as a power grab to subvert the clear will of American voters and discount hundreds of thousands of legally cast votes for Biden.
As court after court reiterates whenever the latest lawsuit is dismissed, the challenges are baseless. Trump and his followers have had weeks to find the smoking gun of voter fraud and have failed, with just one minor court victory and more than 50 losses in state and federal courtrooms thus far. Many judges who have dismissed suits are GOP appointees, including many appointed by Trump. Meanwhile, elections officials in various states who did their jobs properly have endured threats of bodily harm from angry Trump supporters.
No less than U.S. Attorney General William Barr has stated that U.S. attorneys and FBI personnel assigned to investigate specific complaints have not seen any signs of fraud “on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” The words of Barr — one of Trump’s staunchest allies — were denounced by the president, and on Monday Barr resigned.
Last week, Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside signed on to an amicus brief supporting efforts by the Texas attorney general to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. Overall, Newhouse has done a good job representing Central Washington in Congress. He was greatly misguided, however, when he toed the party line and supported the Texas lawsuit, which was bathed in hypocrisy and which the Supreme Court and its conservative majority, including three Trump appointees, quickly dismissed on Friday.
“Joining this amicus brief is not about trying to overturn the results of an election, but is simply about ensuring the American people have faith in our elections and our Constitution,” Newhouse said in a statement, noting that the four states’ election methods might have been compromised because governors or courts — not the respective Legislatures — made adjustments to the elections process by expanding mail-in voting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newhouse was one of 126 GOP members of Congress to sign the amicus brief, along with 17 other attorneys general from states that Trump carried — including several that had their voting procedures altered in similar fashion to those mentioned in the lawsuit. In Texas itself, the governor had made pandemic-related changes to the voting procedure.
In reality, the actions of Trump and others who refuse to accept Joe Biden’s victory promote the exact opposite of “ensuring the American people have faith in our elections and our Constitution,” despite what Newhouse said.
Despite all of his losses in the courts, in election recounts, in certified results and in Monday’s Electoral College, Trump as of Tuesday had yet to concede. Enough is enough. Just as Democrats had to get over Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump four years ago despite winning the popular vote, Republicans have to get over Trump’s loss.