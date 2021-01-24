We know with certainty just which Washingtonians are eligible to receive vaccines against COVID-19.
We can tell what the makers of the vaccines say about how well it works. We can give the numbers for how many vaccines have been sent to Washington and get a rough idea of how many have been administered.
We can say that it’s absolutely a bad idea to just show up without an appointment to seek a vaccine at a local hospital or clinic.
There is no easy answer, however, for the most pressing question: Where and when can I get vaccinated? In fact, the answer most often heard isn’t an answer at all, and it’s certainly a response nobody wants to hear: Be patient. This process will take time. Probably a lot of time.
A year has passed since the first documented case of COVID-19 in the United States, and the numbers over that year are sobering: more than 400,000 dead in the U.S., including more than 4,000 in Washington. Our state has seen nearly 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19; across America, that number climbs to 24.5 million.
Yakima County’s numbers as of Thursday afternoon: 24,627 confirmed cases, 336 deaths, 29 hospitalized with COVID-19, four intubated, 19,331 officially recovered. While those numbers are staggering, there is a ray of good news here: After a recent spike in the infection rate, the daily average of new cases has been dropping of late in Yakima County.
But those are just numbers. We don’t want to join the statistics. We don’t want to get sick. We want our shots.
There is hope, punctuated by the fact that the vaccines are being manufactured in the first place. But again, when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, patience is more than a virtue; it is a necessity.
Here are some facts that we hope readers will find helpful.
More than 40,000 Yakima County residents
- are eligible for the vaccine right now: Health care workers at high risk for infection, first responders, people who live or work in long-term care facilities, all other workers in health settings who are at risk of COVID-19, anyone 65 and older, and anyone 50 and older who lives in a multigenerational household.
Unfortunately, county health care entities had received fewer than 10,000 first doses as of a few days ago. But state officials are pushing local providers to administer as many of those shots as quickly as possible.
Yakima County’s three hospitals, larger clinics and some pharmacies are among health care providers designated to receive and issue vaccines. Distribution is admittedly confusing right now, but organizations involved in issuing shots are meeting regularly to further coordinate efforts. The Yakima Health District website offers a list of providers
- at http://bit.ly/YHR-COVIDvax. Contacting your doctor’s office or clinic is another place to start.
Residents are reminded not to rely on information on vaccine availability that they might have received via word of mouth, email or social media. Misinformation led to an impromptu vaccination clinic
- recently when hundreds of people showed up at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital unannounced. The hospital brought in extra staff and issued as many doses as it could, but made it clear appointments will be required in the future.
- There are several mass vaccination clinics planned for various spots in Washington but not in Yakima County at this time. State officials have said they want to be vaccinating 45,000 people a day, but the current rate is 15,500.
- Vaccines provide about 95% efficacy, according to their makers, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. A second dose of vaccine is required from three to four weeks after the first dose, and the full 95% protection is not in effect until about two weeks after the second shot. And because of the newness of these vaccines, it’s not yet clear whether a vaccinated person can still transmit the virus to others. This means people need to keep wearing masks after getting the shot, which we know is not what you wanted to hear.
- Further information on vaccine eligibility and availability can be found at
- (http://bit.ly/YHR-Finder) on the state Department of Health website. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.