Many of those who walked along the streets of Yakima on Monday protesting last week’s death of a black man at the hands of Minneapolis police had important things to say.
About 150 strong at one point, marchers were there to express outrage over the senseless death of George Floyd, who was taken into custody after a nearby store reported that somebody had tried to pay for cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Bystanders took video of Floyd’s encounter with police officers, one of whom pinned Floyd to the ground by kneeling on his neck while Floyd, in handcuffs, repeatedly said he was having trouble breathing.
But he wasn’t heard — at least, not by those whose immediate attention was vital. Those who held power over him would not listen. He died a short time later.
To the great credit of Yakima’s protesters, the local march Monday was active yet peaceful. Not so in many places across the country, where cities such as Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland have watched violence explode on their streets. Here, folks gathered and walked along the streets of downtown Yakima holding signs and chanting slogans decrying police violence against blacks and other minorities.
Many in the diverse crowd had their own stories to tell regarding uncomfortable encounters with police and others. About 1.5% of Yakima County residents are black, a relatively slim number compared with other areas in the state and across the country.
One such man, DJ Tye Walker, told about how Yakima police have twice appeared with guns at his home only to learn that it’s the wrong address. He told about having a friendly exchange with a carpool friend and having police mistake it for something more serious. In that instance, police called for backup, which arrived with flashing lights despite the pair assuring police they weren’t arguing or fighting.
When the police look at him, Walker said, they don’t see the church-going dad who has no criminal record. “They see black skin, they feel more threatened than maybe they do in other situations,” he said.
“We’re asking for inclusion,” he added. “It’s not an exclusion deal where people need to argue all lives matter. ‘Black lives matter’ means that all lives matter. We just need for that to be recognized.”
He then got to the heart of Monday’s march.
“We need to come together in unity and basically figure out how to quash the issues between police and the black community, because there is obviously a widespread issue.”
That’s a message of vital importance here in Yakima County with its large population of Latinos and Native Americans. Several took part in the march and had their own tales to tell about how they are treated differently, not just by police but also in day-to-day situations.
Yakima police officials met with march organizers beforehand, and officers followed the march to keep participants safe from potential counterprotests. While the police were there for other purposes, let’s hope they were listening to a concerned citizenry and that the protesters’ message is taken to heart. What happened to George Floyd shouldn’t happen anywhere. It must not happen here.
A more diverse police force would help, but Yakima police officials have said before that recruiting is difficult for the profession in general, let alone the recruitment of minorities and women. It can be a thankless, pressure-filled job, and local police have countless positive encounters in their community every day for which they seldom get public acknowledgment.
Whatever steps taken by local law enforcement to build more trust in the very communities they are charged with protecting, the first and most important one is perhaps the easiest — but so often overlooked.
They need to listen.