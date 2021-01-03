We wish for good health and some semblance of continuity for the calendar year 2021.
The Herald-Republic editorial board’s tradition of issuing a combination wish list and progress report as the new year begins took last winter off, but you can’t keep a good tradition down. With no 2020 wish list on the books — looking back on the year that just closed, perhaps that was prescient — we offer instead a wish list for this year with the hope that next winter we can note positive movement over the course of a hopefully more peaceful and healthful year.
Here are several of our wishes for the coming 12 months.
- Success in fighting COVID-19: It’s difficult to imagine any 2021 wish list in which this sentiment isn’t at the top. But with this wish, we can finally acknowledge hope in that vaccines have been approved and are being distributed, meaning there’s every chance that the wicked pandemic will not swallow the new year as it did the previous one and that the rates of infections and deaths will ease significantly.
Success also will be measured in how hospitals cope with the current surge in infections, which is directly related to how all people need to stay true to accepted health guidelines and protocols. Remember, we wear masks and avoid gatherings not just for ourselves, but for our community and, more pointedly, our health care workers.
There’s a huge economic upside to defeating COVID-19 as well, with many smaller businesses such as restaurants and gyms either out of business or hanging on by their fingertips. Much irreversible damage has been done; here’s hoping we see that trend reversed in 2021, and quickly.
- Inspiring candidates and races for Yakima City Council: Three of seven council spots will be on the 2021 ballot. Two incumbents — Kay Funk from District 4 and Brad Hill from District 6 — have already announced that they will not seek reelection. The third, Jason White from District 2, has checked out from his council responsibilities, missing more than 20 council meetings and numerous other council-related appointments, all while continuing to collect his monthly $1,075 city stipend. We would hope for better things for his southeast Yakima constituents coming out of the approaching political season. Our sincere hope is for candidates and races that focus on issues important to Yakima — such as economic development, crime and homelessness — and for an even stronger City Council once the newbies are sworn in following the November election.
- A “Jason White Rule”: It would be good for the city to explore and put into action a workable, fair system in which derelict council members such as White can be removed from office. It’s too late in the term for White’s removal, but it’s not too early for taking steps to make sure there isn’t a next time. Do it now, while the proverbial iron is hot.
- A productive legislative session: The state appears to be doing remarkably well financially despite the pandemic, but that goes only so far when the governor and fellow majority Democrats are determined to never let tax dollars burn holes in their pockets. Here’s hoping that some semblance of fiscal responsibility reigns, that enough Democrats do their homework and reject Gov. Jay Inslee’s call for a capital gains tax (which would almost surely get struck down by the courts as an income tax even if it passes) and that lawmakers quickly turn their focus to helping pandemic-stricken businesses and residents with a healthy dose of badly needed economic aid.
Here’s also hoping that the Legislature rewrites the emergency rules in regard to how much power rests in the Governor’s Office — and for how long. Yes, the governor needs broad emergency discretion, and yes, the pandemic should have been considered an emergency for months — not just a few weeks as some Republicans contend. But other duly elected lawmakers in our state — i.e. the Legislature — should have had more of a say, in particular with economic goings-on. Inslee’s failure to call a special session during the pandemic was just that — a failure.
- Good signs on the health care front: Our fingers are crossed for a smooth transition for Virginia Mason Memorial hospital as it enters a new world of independence from its Seattle-based parent, and for health care in general up and down the Yakima Valley, which is down to three hospitals for its 250,000-plus residents. The Yakima Valley could also use a boost in specialized-care options after a downward trend over the past couple of decades. And let’s not forget our best wishes for a successful transformation of the former Astria Regional Medical Center hospital and adjacent medical office building into a health care provider, now that its sale to a group led by Hogback Development has been approved.
- Peace for the city of Selah: Peace is unlikely, however, if certain city officials continue their efforts to repress legitimate feelings, opinions and expressions of constituents with whom they disagree on topics such as race or politics. Are you listening, City Administrator Don Wayman?
- A safe return to schools for all ages: With spiking infection rates and no set timetable for the widespread issuance of vaccines, it’s tough to foresee just when all students — high schoolers included — will be back in classrooms. But it can’t come soon enough. Without a doubt, classroom learning along with social interaction is so much better for the vast majority of students than laptops and Zoom.
- An increase in philanthropy: The Valley’s many nonprofit organizations that serve the poor, the hungry, the homeless, those in poor health, victims of domestic violence and more need help more than ever. The pandemic has produced a mixed bag of fundraising efforts for local nonprofits, many of which turned to remote events last year in place of major banquets and programs that would draw hundreds of participants annually. Some agencies have flourished, while others have been left behind. Our hope is that within months, traditional live events can return, but in the meantime we implore readers to continue their support for our many worthy nonprofits.
- Progress in the war on wildfires: We’d love to see increased efforts by the state department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service, other landowners and policy makers to reduce the prevalence of wildfires, which blanketed Yakima County, the Pacific Northwest and the West Coast with smoke in 2020. The pandemic didn’t help, of course, as springtime controlled burns and other activities were curtailed. With good fortune, such activities can soon resume as agencies strive to make up for lost time.
- Common sense in politics: Finally, we call for a serious curtailing of the bitter political divisiveness and foolishness that, like smoke from the above-mentioned wildfires, blankets and chokes our nation. Healthy debate is something to be encouraged, by all means. Bringing guns to protests? Wooly-headed civic leadership that allows violence on city streets for days and weeks on end? A president who refuses to recognize his opponent’s legitimate victory? Enough is enough. Are we, as a nation, really that desperate? Or dumb? Bipartisanship is not a dirty word, nor is compromise.
We can only hope.
Meanwhile, again, we wish a prosperous and healthy 2021 to all our readers. Let’s revisit this list in December and see how we all did.