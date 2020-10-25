The Yakima Herald-Republic editorial board brought together as many candidates as it could via videoconference in the run-up to the Nov. 3 general election. From these meetings and from other interviews and news sources, the editorial board offers its endorsements as further information for voters to consider as they arrive at their decisions.
Governor: Jay Inslee — We endorsed the Republican candidates against Inslee in 2012 and 2016 but cannot do so this time with Republic Police Chief Loren Culp, who has not demonstrated that he is capable of serving as the state’s top executive. We have had recent issues with Inslee’s uneven handling of pandemic-related restrictions and his reluctance to call a special session to deal more proactively with the projected budget shortfall, but he is clearly the best choice in this race.
Lieutenant governor: Denny Heck — Heck is running against another qualified Democrat, state Sen. Marko Liias, but the four-term congressman has a wider range of experience and is ready for the job, having served nearly 10 years in the state House and as Gov. Booth Gardner’s chief of staff. Liias is the majority floor leader, where he has worked closely with outgoing Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, who is not seeking reelection.
Secretary of state: Kim Wyman — Wyman, one of only two Republicans among the eight statewide partisan executive posts, has had a steady hand over the state’s election process since 2012. Her challenger, Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton, says Wyman isn’t doing enough to ward off potential election interference. We see no evidence for that claim. Tarleton is a worthy opponent, but we endorse Wyman for a third term.
Attorney general: Bob Ferguson — Ferguson, a Democrat finishing his second term, gets headlines for his office’s lawsuits against the White House, but he also touts his focus on our state by expanding his office’s dedication to civil rights and consumer rights and by going after opioid makers and distributors that are doing harm to Washingtonians. His challenger, Republican Matt Larkin, is chief legal counsel for his family’s manufacturing business in Bothell. His limited experience makes him a questionable choice for this job.
Insurance commissioner: Mike Kreidler — Kreidler, a Democrat, has been insurance commissioner since 2001. He expresses concerns over the potential disruption of health insurance if the Affordable Care Act were to be gutted or eliminated and opposes the use of credit scores in the setting of insurance premiums, noting that the practice disproportionately affects people of less means. His opponent, Republican Chirayu Patel, is a licensed insurance agent who is wholly unqualified for this statewide position.
Superintendent of public instruction: Chris Reykdal — While not perfect, Reykdal has handled his first term with skill during a tumultuous time, stepping into the job during the final stretches of the McCleary school-funding process. His office needed to offer more clear direction on remote learning at the outset of the pandemic and in the months that followed, and the comprehensive K-12 sex education bill could have been better packaged and explained. On the positive side, he has promoted career paths via community and technical colleges and other trade-related programs for high school students who are not destined to attend four-year colleges. His opponent, Maia Espinoza, entered the race largely over her opposition to the sex ed bill. She has some innovative ideas, but her campaign was fraught with controversy and untrue statements.
State treasurer: Duane Davidson — Davidson, the other Republican statewide officeholder, has decades of treasury experience and is a solid pick again in 2020. His office has initiated programs that are money-savers for smaller, rural jurisdictions, and he has proved to be a good steward of Washington’s money. Democratic state Rep. Mike Pellicciotti advocates for more financial transparency and is critical of Davidson for sending his deputies to certain board meetings, which is a nonissue in our opinion.
Commissioner of public lands: Hilary Franz — Franz, a Democrat and a former environmental attorney who is completing her first term, has good strategies in place to improve forest health and reduce the potential for wildfire damage, and she has a much better grasp of aquatic-related issues than her opponent, Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson, a retired marine biologist.
State auditor: Pat McCarthy — Democrat McCarthy has done a good job of returning stability and respect to the office after the controversial reign of her predecessor, Troy Kelley, who insisted on staying in office while fending off federal charges of fraud and theft. She has made the agency’s website more interactive and says she intends to focus on studying Medicaid fraud and expanding cybersecurity auditing. Republican Chris Leyba says the office should be more proactive and can get by with fewer field offices in order to save taxpayer dollars. McCarthy, however, is a proven, steady hand.
State Supreme Court, Position 3: Raquel Montoya-Lewis — This contest features two strong candidates with extensive experience. Sitting justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, appointed to the post in December, was a Whatcom County Superior Court judge for five years and has 15 years of tribal court judge experience. She is the court’s first Native American justice. Dave Larson, a trial lawyer for 23 years before becoming municipal judge for Federal Way in 2008, offers a diversity of experience that would benefit the court, but we give the edge to Montoya-Lewis for the diversity of her experience and perspective, including her work in a county with rural issues similar to those of the Yakima Valley.
State Supreme Court, Position 6: G. Helen Whitener — This contest is cut and dried in favor of Whitener, a former Pierce County Superior Court judge who was appointed to the high court in April — the same month her opponent, retired educator Richard Serns, passed the bar.
4th Congressional District: Dan Newhouse — Three-term Republican U.S. Rep. Newhouse, a farmer from Sunnyside, former legislator and director of the state Department of Agriculture, has a wealth of political experience and savvy, knows how to play the game in Washington, D.C., and is an asset to his district. We recommend his reelection over Democrat Doug McKinley, an attorney from Richland who vows to work to rebuild an eroding middle class and secure affordable health care.
Board of Yakima County Commissioners, District 1: Amanda McKinney — Vicki Baker has been a commissioner since December, when she was chosen by the other two commissioners to replace Mike Leita, who had retired. McKinney was one of three finalists in the vetting process in which Baker was chosen. Both are Republicans, and both are good candidates. Baker has proved to be up to the challenge of the job, but we like McKinney, believing that she would bring vigor, vision, better communication and transparency to the office. McKinney showed a much stronger following in the August primary election, polling 47.4% of ballots to the incumbent’s 34.7% within District 1. Voters countywide will cast ballots in the general election.
Board of Yakima County Commissioners, District 2: Ron Anderson — Anderson, a Republican, is unopposed on the November ballot.
Legislative District 13, House Position 1: Tom Dent — Republican Dent, who recently revealed that he has COVID-19, is completing his third term in the state House. He has demonstrated his knowledge of core issues important to his district, including agriculture, water and forest health. He serves the 13th District well and has earned another term. Challenger Eduardo Castañeda-Diaz, a Democrat working toward a master’s degree, is a five-year Army National Guard veteran and a strong defender of farmworker rights.
14th Legislative District, House Position 1: Chris Corry — A Yakima Republican, Corry did a good job for the people and businesses of his district during his first term, earning praise from House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox. He sponsored a bill that allows emergency dispatchers with PTSD to apply for workers’ compensation under the same rules as other first responders; the support was unanimous in both chambers. He faces a strong opponent in Tracy Rushing of White Salmon, an emergency room doctor and farmer who entered the race over concerns that lawmakers are not taking the right approach to the pandemic and that everyday people in her district and other rural areas are getting left behind.
14th Legislative District, Position 2: Gina Mosbrucker — Republican Mosbrucker, a Goldendale businesswoman, seeks her fourth term. Her record has been well-documented during her three terms, particularly efforts — including passage of two bills — to address issues related to missing and murdered indigenous women. Her accomplishments have received national recognition. She faces White Salmon teacher Devin Kuh, who made the general election ballot after a write-in campaign during the primary season. Like Rushing, Kuh says he is focused on rural working families that are struggling during the pandemic.
14th Legislative District, Senate: Curtis King — King, a Yakima Republican, is running unopposed for reelection. He has served in the state Senate since 2007.
15th District, Position 1: Bruce Chandler — Chandler, a state House member since 1999 and owner of a commercial fruit orchard in Granger, is the ranking member of the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and has a seat on the Appropriations Committee. He has a wealth of experience for the budgeting process and on water-related issues statewide. His opponent, Democrat Jack McEntire of Selah, a professional sculptor with a degree in microbiology and immunology, says the Legislature could use more scientists, especially in the pandemic era.
15th District, Position 2: Jeremie Dufault — Republican Dufault, finishing his first term, is a commercial real estate and technology investor, a major in the Army Reserve and a former Selah City Council member who touts his common-sense conservatism. He played a key role in securing funds for several local projects that will benefit homeless youths, adults and veterans. Challenger A.J. Cooper, a fitness instructor and former teacher, is active in Democratic Party politics at home and statewide. Her priorities are pandemic-related issues such as struggling businesses, unemployment, health care and schools.
Yakima County Superior Court, Department 2: Elisabeth Tutsch — Tutsch, appointed to the bench by Inslee in April following the death of Judge Michael McCarthy, was a Superior Court commissioner for three years before becoming a judge. As an attorney, she spent 20 years specializing in housing and family law cases. Of all six candidates for Superior Court judge, Tutsch had the most rankings of Highly Qualified or Well Qualified in the Yakima County Bar Association Poll. She has shown impartiality and a good head for the law. Her opponent, Bronson Faul, is senior assistant city attorney for the city of Yakima and has served as Selah’s municipal judge since 2015. He has the support of several local law enforcement officials and believes the Superior Court’s pretrial release system needs an overhaul.
Yakima County Superior Court, Department 3: Jeff Swan — Judge Doug Federspiel can cite 10 years of judicial experience as part of his impressive legal resume, but he has run into several personal and professional issues over the past few years that are causes for concern. Swan is a senior supervising attorney for the Yakima County Department of Assigned Counsel, where he’s spent the past 25 years. Judge David Elofson, Yakima County Superior Court’s presiding judge, has endorsed Swan after endorsing Federspiel in 2016.
Yakima County Superior Court, Department 4: Blaine Gibson — Gibson has spent 16 years on the Superior Court bench and had 27 years in private practice before his election in 2004. His judicial experience is invaluable, he says, allowing him to move from one type of case to another seamlessly. His challenger is attorney Scott Bruns, a contract public defender for Superior Court who has more than 35 years of criminal and civil trial attorney experience. Judicial experience isn’t always the biggest factor, but Gibson’s experience and versatility make him the better choice.