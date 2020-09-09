We all wish for the day when we can line up for a COVID-19 vaccine. Sadly, that day has yet to arrive.
But measles and mumps? Influenza? That’s another story. Get your kids immunized. Get that flu shot.
Now’s a great time to do so. Local health providers have had several months to fine-tune safety precautions, thus greatly reducing a patient’s risk of COVID-19 infection when visiting the doctor. In addition, with a countywide reduction in COVID-19 infection rates, providers are encouraging their patients to schedule wellness visits that have been put off.
Plus, local schools are bound to reopen for in-person learning at some point. And when they do, kids’ immunization records will need to be up to date.
Local and national health officials report that immunization numbers are down since shutdowns began in March. The pandemic is still with us, but so are our health care providers, and they want to see you.
“As we move to the fall and as our (COVID-19) numbers go down in the community … I hope our families know that it’s safe to go to the clinics,” Dr. Tanny Davenport, physician executive of medical group operations at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, recently told the Herald-Republic. “There are appropriate protocols in place with personal protective equipment.”
“We can safely see them and do those wellness visits ... and complete the needed immunizations,” he added.
Getting children up to date with their shots would reduce a very real risk of preventable disease. Measles, for instance, are highly contagious and need a 90-95% community vaccination rate to prevent an outbreak. Kids need their first dose shortly after they turn 1 year old and the next dose between ages 4 and 6.
Recent immunization rates need to improve, experts say, or local populations might be vulnerable to unnecessary outbreaks — thus adding to the burden local health care workers already face as they battle COVID-19. Things might be looking up for now, but flare-ups can happen at any time.
“The fear from many public health officials and health care providers is that complications from other respiratory diseases like influenza (that vaccines) can prevent may further strain hospital capacity,” said Rishi Mistry, a pediatric nurse practitioner with Yakima Pediatrics. “So it’s crucial for children and families to get their influenza vaccines and other CDC-recommended vaccines.”
Regarding flu vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control says September and October are good times to get vaccinated but that as long as flu viruses circulate, it’s not unheard of to get shots in January or later. Makers of vaccines are projecting that they will provide up to 198 million doses this season, up from roughly 175 million doses last season. Flu shots are recommended for nearly everyone 6 months or older.
“For the upcoming flu season, flu vaccination will be very important to reduce flu because it can help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the population and thus lessen the resulting burden on the health care system during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC website says. “A flu vaccine may also provide several individual health benefits, including keeping you from getting sick with flu, reducing the severity of your illness if you do get flu and reducing your risk of a flu-associated hospitalization.”
The pandemic has created more than its share of havoc with our physical and mental health. Getting updated on children’s immunizations and getting a flu shot are ways to fight back. Doing so is a victory for the individuals involved and, ultimately, a victory for the local health care community. We urge our readers to make that appointment soon.