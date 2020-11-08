Keep it up, generous patrons who support the many worthy causes across the Yakima Valley. We’ll never get tired of sharing stories of your extraordinary generosity.
The latest iteration centers on the stunning support offered Oct. 22 at the Yakima Valley Museum’s annual Red into Black gala, which raised more than $230,000 during a virtual dinner party — this after museum officials had set a goal of $100,000 and were openly worried about what sort of response to expect as the pandemic halted any chance of a live event.
Instead, staff was “blown out of the water” by givers’ outpouring, said Susan Duffin, director of development and board relations at the museum. Duffin said the gifts will help pay salaries and expand programming at the museum, which is updating and adding several exhibits while it remains closed to the public.
The event included a video of Yakima restaurateur John Gasperetti showing how to mix cocktails, followed by a preview of the updates and new exhibits at the museum and talks by several special guests.
“It was heartwarming to know our supporters are out there,” Duffin said.
Red into Black was not the Valley’s first virtual fundraising event to inspire such healthy numbers. Back in June, Heritage University, a private, Toppenish-based college that has educated largely underserved populations in the Yakima Valley since its founding in 1982, held its annual Bounty of the Valley Scholarship Dinner via local television and streamed online instead of its traditional sit-down dinner and program.
The school was pleasantly surprised when more than $818,000 was raised for future scholarships.
And while the Rotary Club’s Operation Harvest annual food drive last month wasn’t exactly remote, the drive took in almost 72,000 pounds of nonperishable goods — more than twice the amount they’ve ever collected before, a spokesperson said. The food was distributed to eight area food banks and will help food-insecure families as winter approaches.
Not all remote events, however, have been this successful. The YWCA’s Leadership Luncheon, originally scheduled for April at the Yakima Convention Center, raised about $110,000 during its remote event in September, according to Lisa Kapuza, YWCA Yakima’s director of development and outreach. It’s the main fundraiser for the YWCA’s domestic violence services, and it normally raises around $225,000, Kapuza said by email.
They’re thankful nonetheless, Kapuza said. “We are extremely grateful for this as we are experiencing a 30% increase in people contacting us for help, and every dollar counts,” she said.
YWCA officials say it costs about $4,200 a day to run services and programs, which include a 24-hour emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and their families. More information on YWCA services is available at https://www.ywcayakima.org.
Again, to the faithful givers who support the many worthy causes up and down the Valley, thank you and well done. But don’t stop. Please be aware of other entities that could use your generous help as the holidays approach and the pandemic’s scourge continues to hover over us all.