Being nominated for a Grammy Award is a big deal, let alone winning one.
If you crunch the modern numbers, it might not seem like it. There were just 28 possible winners in the original Gramophone Awards ceremony in 1959, but that number has tripled; a few days ago, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards featured 83 categories.
But there are some fairly big names in the music industry who have never heard their names called as winners — Brian McKnight, Busta Rhymes, Martina McBride and Chuck Berry to name just a few — and more who have garnered Lifetime Achievement Awards for their many significant contributions but have never won a Grammy, including Diana Ross and the Beach Boys.
So yes, Grammy nominations are worth the attention.
Hopefully someday the Black Lodge Singers will break through and get called up on stage in front of all their fellow musicians — and the world.
The White Swan-based Native American drum group has been nominated eight times, most recently for the 2020 album “My Relatives” (“Nikso’ Kowaiks”) in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category, which honors Native American, Hawaiian, polka, Cajun and other region-based types of music. In addition, years ago they collaborated on “Ancestral Voices,” an album by Native flutist R. Carlos Nakai and stringed-instrument builder and performer William Eaton that was nominated for Best Traditional Folk Album.
That’s nine nominations. That’s recognition for consistently producing some of the best folk music in the world.
And that’s a big deal for the Scabby Robe family, of whom 14 members took part in the aptly named “My Relatives.” Founded 40-plus years ago by parents Kenny and Louise Scabby Robe, the Black Lodge Singers originally included their 12 sons but now features a third generation of family. Highly esteemed in the world of Native American music, the Black Lodge Singers have won a number of awards. They have released more than two dozen albums, including two works aimed at children.
“My Relatives” is dedicated to those suffering from COVID-19 and the people who help and support them. The Black Lodge Singers, who mostly sing in the Blackfeet language, often travel and have performed in powwows and festivals in such places as Connecticut, New Orleans and Arizona, even accepting an invitation to a music festival in Macedonia in the mid-1990s. However, the pandemic has thwarted such activities recently.
“I’m just hoping that things open up so we can travel and share more of our music,” said Erwin Scabby Robe, one of the original group members.
Sunday, the Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album went to the New Orleans Nightcrawlers for the album “Atmosphere.” But that’s unlikely to keep the Robe family down.
“We’re really thankful for God almighty for giving us this music to share and provide to the people out there,” said Algin Scabby Robe, one of Erwin’s brothers. “Through our music, we hope that it touches you and comforts you.”
If recognition by the members of the music world who decide Grammy Award nominations counts for anything, the Black Lodge Singers should be touching listeners for years to come.