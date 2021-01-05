Dan Newhouse is going to do the right thing Wednesday, yet in doing so he continues to tie himself to baseless accusations of voter fraud.
The Republican congressman from Sunnyside revealed Monday via Twitter that he would not join the ranks of House Republicans who plan to contest the count of the states’ Electoral College votes on Wednesday. He cited a joint statement from U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and several of Massie’s GOP colleagues in Congress stating in part that “only the states have authority to appoint electors, in accordance with state law.”
“Congress has only a narrow role in the presidential election process,” the statement continued. “Its job is to count the electors submitted by the states, not to determine which electors the states should have sent.”
Said Newhouse in a tweet around 2 p.m. PST Monday: “I agree with my colleagues: ‘The Constitution is clear. States select electors. Congress does not.’” In a separate tweet, he wrote that he would join “my fellow constitutional conservatives in sending a letter to House leadership” in support of the Massie statement.
On Wednesday, Congress meets in a joint session to conduct a formal count of the Electoral College votes — a process that takes little time under normal circumstances. States have already counted and submitted the electors, with Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden winning the presidency with 306 electoral votes to Republican President Donald Trump’s 232.
However, multiple Republican members of both chambers have said they will lodge written objections to the certification from certain contested states, citing charges of “rigged” voting and widespread fraud that have been consistently investigated and debunked. If challenges are lodged in the House and the Senate, the respective bodies head to their chambers and listen to up to two hours of testimony either for or against the objection. By majority vote, both chambers must uphold an objection for it to succeed — a scenario that is extremely unlikely.
But that doesn’t mean the fighting has stopped. Besides correctly noting Congress’ limited role in counting electors, Massie’s statement began thusly:
“We, like most Americans, are outraged at the significant abuses in our election system resulting from the reckless adoption of mail-in ballots and the lack of safeguards maintained to guarantee that only legitimate votes are cast and counted.”
Once again, Rep. Newhouse has tied himself to baseless narratives of a dirty election that have been examined from all angles and pronounced untrue by some of the highest authorities in the land, including Trump’s longtime attorney general and supporter, William Barr. Newhouse was among more than 100 Republican members of Congress who signed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit brought by the state of Texas seeking to temporarily withhold the electoral votes from four states that Biden carried in November — and thus compromise the votes of millions of Americans. The Supreme Court quickly and correctly dismissed the suit.
The Texas case was a constitutional issue, Newhouse said. “I have explained in several statements that my intention behind joining this amicus brief was to defend our Constitution and instill confidence in our election system,” he wrote in a recent guest opinion to the Herald-Republic.
Yet when Newhouse and his fellow Republicans continue to question Biden’s victory by citing allegations of voting improprieties that have been investigated into the ground and proved false time and time again — without the GOP providing any new evidence to support their accusations — it erodes, not instills, confidence in our election system.
If Newhouse and Republicans are sincere about the desire for confidence, such actions and accusations need to stop. They have had weeks to produce evidence and have failed.