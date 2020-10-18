4th Congressional District: Dan Newhouse
The race for the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Washington’s 4th Congressional District matches three-term Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse against Democrat Doug McKinley, who ran for the seat four years ago and finished third in the top-two primary.
Newhouse, a Republican whose family grows hops, grapes and fruit on 850 acres near Sunnyside, not only has six years in Congress under his belt, but also three terms and part of a fourth in the state House of Representatives, then four years as director of the state Department of Agriculture under Democratic Gov. Chris Gregoire. He has a wealth of political experience and savvy, has learned to play the game in Washington, D.C., and is an asset to his district. We recommend his reelection.
“I’m very proud of the accomplishments I’ve been able to have over my term in Congress, a lot of important things for my district, a lot of important things I think I’ve been able to contribute for our nation,” he told the Herald-Republic editorial board.
McKinley, a Democrat from Richland, has practiced law for 30 years and has taught business law and corporate finance at WSU-Tri-Cities. Beyond his two runs for Congress, his political experience is limited to serving as a Benton County Democratic Party state committee member.
His congressional to-do list would include working to boost the eroding middle class, insuring affordable health care and the expansion of antitrust laws. Like Newhouse, he wants to see comprehensive immigration reform, including a resolution for DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act that affects thousands of Central and Eastern Washington residents.
“For years, I’ve been frustrated with Washington, D.C., and frustrated with Congress because we have gotten away from the consensus that existed in this country at the end of the second World War,” he told the editorial board. “That consensus built a large, robust middle class with broadly shared prosperity.”
Bad policies since the 1980s, McKinley said — involving taxes, deregulation and labor — have contributed to growth in productivity but no corresponding growth in wages. Thousands of families in the 4th District are living hand to mouth, he said. He’s no fan of the Trump administration, nor the fact that Newhouse often defends decisions from the White House.
Newhouse, meanwhile, breaks with the administration in issues such as DACA and touts his work as a key player in water-related legislation involving the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, along with bipartisan work in the House to pass what he called the first significant agriculture labor reform bill in 35 years. The bill stalled in the Senate, but Newhouse said there will be another effort made in the upcoming Congress.
He also noted the recent passage of two pieces of legislation designed to stem the blight of missing and murdered indigenous women and children — another bipartisan effort, he said.
“It’s truly a crisis not just in Central Washington but throughout the country,” he said. “It’s something that’s needed addressing for decades. You’d think that would be easy to do, but it was not.”
The conservative 4th District includes Yakima, Franklin, Benton, Adams, Grant, Douglas and Okanogan counties. The last Democrat to be sent to Washington, D.C., from the district was our current governor, Jay Inslee, elected in 1992 when he lived in Selah. His single term was sandwiched between Sid Morrison of Zillah, who served six terms from 1981 to 1993, and Doc Hastings of Pasco, who took office in 1995 and stayed there until retiring in January 2015.
In the 117th Congress, Newhouse said he would continue to keep an eye on the cleanup of Hanford Nuclear Reservation and work on water-supply issues vital to this part of the state. He told the editorial board he’s confident that comprehensive health care reform is on the horizon in this Congress, a statement we — and McKinley — view with skepticism. Meanwhile, he has done a good job for his district over the past six years and should be returned to Washington, D.C., for another two-year term.