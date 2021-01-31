Much has been said and written — and much confusion has been expressed — regarding the Board of Yakima County Commissioners’ amended set of rules governing the Yakima Health District Board of Health.
Hopefully, this fact will float to the top and be welcomed and embraced by all parties: At least one county commissioner thinks more thought and talk about those rules wouldn’t hurt.
“The discussion is welcomed,” Commissioner Amanda McKinney said during the Jan. 27 Board of Health meeting, referring to an upcoming special meeting about those rules.
The new rules, as approved by commissioners, would give commissioners more power on the Board of Health and the board’s committees. They more clearly spell out the appointment process for board members, the health officer, and the health district’s executive director. They establish term limits for board members, and they put the county’s coroner on the board as a non-voting member.
No date has been set for the special meeting about the rule changes. More than two dozen letters were read in opposition to the new rules during a health board meeting Wednesday. Attorney James Elliott of the Yakima Health District — which is overseen by the Board of Health — raised several legal issues.
Taking into consideration all the questions and controversies surrounding the new rules, including possible motives as well as timing these changes during the middle of a pandemic, it’s fair to say that further discussion is badly needed. Several concerns need to be addressed.
- Is it valid criticism to suggest a lack of transparency?
Commissioners have argued that the process was open. “We didn’t deliberate in secret. All these meetings were advertised to the public,” Commissioner LaDon Linde has said. But others complain that the bulk of the process took place over the holiday season, a time when the public wasn’t paying attention. One of the public hearings took place in the week between Christmas and New Year’s.
Two members who recently left the board, Barbara Harrer and chair Gail Weaver, said they didn’t learn of the new rules until after the ordinance was approved Jan. 5.
McKinney was outspoken over what she labeled a lack of transparency on the county commission when she ran for the post last year. She rightly pointed out that commission meeting minutes are sparse at best, and her efforts to bring more light to county government should continue.
It is impossible to avoid the inconsistency here. County commissioners have strongly criticized Gov. Jay Inslee’s shutdown orders. They have twice approved proclamations asking Inslee to let local officials make pandemic-related decisions, complaining that the governor does not listen to locals before making his proclamations. Yet, in Yakima County somehow even Health Board members were unaware of the new rules.
- Why, in the middle of a pandemic, are county commissioners seeking considerably more power on the Board of Health? And are all of these changes legal?
New rules proclaim that the health board chair must be a county commissioner and that the chair gets two votes. McKinney and Linde have said giving two votes to the chair was for breaking ties only in the event of a member’s absence or if someone had to abstain from voting. But the new rules say no such thing: The chair “shall have two votes.”
As to who chairs the board, Elliott points out that state law says the overall Health Board selects the chair.
Another Health Board member, Dr. Sean Cleary, is concerned that the commissioners’ unhappiness with Inslee is motivating the changes.
- What happens now?
The rules are still under discussion. The Health Board on Wednesday appointed Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers, Toppenish City Councilwoman Naila Duval and neurosurgeon Dr. Dave Atteberry to fill three openings. They replace Harrer, a longtime member and Harrah mayor; Weaver, citizen member and former administrator of the Yakima Health District; and Yakima City Councilwoman Dr. Kay Funk.
The situation is murky at the moment, which isn’t a good thing during a local health crisis. Some of the changes are good ones — it’s an excellent idea to have the coroner join board discussions, for example.
It would be a good idea for county commissioners to put these changes back on the table — as transparently as possible — and give health experts, various legal teams and members of the general public more time to weigh in. Maybe it’s a good idea for the three county commissioners — none of whom work in health care but all of whom are responsible to an electorate — to push for more power in the middle of a pandemic. And maybe it’s not.