With the naming of Dr. Jim Wohlpart as its next president, Central Washington University is affirming its dedication to diversity, inclusion and community involvement — things that were prioritized by the man he will replace in June.
Last February, when James Guadino announced plans to retire from the CWU presidency, he told the Herald-Republic that reaching out and growing relationships in Central Washington and across the state were important ingredients in the school’s robust growth. He noted two factors that stood out in these efforts: the establishment of satellite centers in Yakima, Moses Lake and Wenatchee, and a greater effort by CWU staff to be more active in the community.
(tncms-asset)5c3a5824-569f-11eb-9442-00163ec2aa77(0)(/tncms-asset)
With Guadino at the helm since 2009, CWU has been nationally recognized for its diversity and inclusion efforts and boasts a student body with 35% people of color. It was recently listed as one of the nation’s fastest-growing universities.
Wohlpart’s resume suggests that he is on board with Guadino’s vision. With an overall population that’s 90% white, Iowa isn’t exactly a hot spot for racial diversity. But while at the University of Northern Iowa, Wohlpart was part of a program that helped support and retain underrepresented students.
And prior to his stint as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at UNI, Wohlpart was present for the 1997 birth and subsequent growth of Florida Gulf Coast University. According to his UNI biography, Wohlpart served in many leadership positions during his 21 years at FGCU, including dean of undergraduate studies, in which his office partnered with the student affairs division “to create innovative programs to advance diversity, build live learn communities, and develop leadership skills.”
This work was “instrumental in increasing the retention and graduation rates of all students, including minority and first generation students,” the biography notes.
“Jim understands that we must elevate the civic engagement of our students in order to ensure a thriving democracy,” said Ron Erickson, chair of CWU’s board of trustees. “Jim’s values in terms of encouraging sustainability and support for diversity inclusion closely align with the goals of our institution — we believe he’s a wonderful fit for Central and someone who’s going to make a significant difference in the years ahead.”
According to UNI President Mark Nook, Wohlpart is no slouch with finances, either. Wohpart excelled at overseeing academic and operating budgets at UNI and was a steady hand during the pandemic, Nook said.
“Jim is an outstanding administrator who inspires those around him and has built a culture of collaboration and trust across campus,” Nook said in a UNI news release.
Wohlpart said he plans to advance CWU’s inclusion and diversity efforts. “What I’m interested in is creating a culture of belonging for everyone at the institution so they can bring their whole human selves and feel welcomed for who they are,” he said. “There’s work that we can do around that with the curriculum, with hiring, with policies.”
These are welcome words for those in the heavily Latino Yakima Valley who would look to CWU’s Ellensburg main campus and its several statewide satellites as a logical place to pursue higher education. A campus can be a lonely place for young men and women just out of high school. Add a sense of exclusion based on ethnicity or other factors, and the pursuit of education can quickly become compromised. And life can get pretty miserable.
“Diversity is adding to the population — multiple perspectives, viewpoints, races, ethnicities, and backgrounds,” Wohlpart said. “That’s really important work for us. … The work of inclusion is harder work because that is about your culture. That’s about whether or not people feel like they belong.”