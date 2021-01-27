Remember the good ol’ days when, on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November, nearly every voter waited in line at a local school, church or municipal building before finally entering a booth, completing a ballot and dropping it into the tabletop ballot box?
Remember how much fun that was? Remember how proud you were to wear the “I voted” sticker?
Wait … it wasn’t fun, you say?
Washington, one of several states that has switched to mail-in voting, hasn’t had neighborhood polling sites for more than a decade. There was skepticism about this newfangled system — and Pierce County held out for as long as it could as the lone county with polling stations until those stations were legislated out of existence.
But by all reliable accounts, the all-mail system works well in Washington. And in Yakima County, part of that system is a series of ballot drop boxes up and down the county.
Not that long ago, there were just a handful of ballot drop boxes in Yakima County, but most towns have them now, and they are proving popular for their accessibility — this despite mail-in ballots that do not require voters to pay for postage.
“Our experience in Washington ... proves that drop boxes are secure, convenient and a great way to ensure ballots are submitted on time,” Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman wrote for an opinion piece in MarketWatch in September.
Now, accessibility of those drop boxes is getting even better. At least five cities — Naches, Selah, Tieton, Union Gap and Wapato — have agreed or are in negotiations to remove their indoor drop boxes and install outdoor boxes, meaning voters won’t have to deposit their ballots during business hours. Indoor boxes proved especially problematic on election night, when city buildings that normally would lock up at 5 p.m. or so had to stay open until 8 p.m.
With the expansion of absentee and mail-in balloting, more votes were cast in 2020 than in any other U.S. election in history, and the turnout percentage was the highest since 1900. There’s no count available for the number of voters who used drop boxes across Yakima County, most of which weren’t in place for the 2016 presidential election. But 16,000 more ballots were cast in 2020 compared with 2016, and the percentage of registered voters who cast ballots grew from 70.93% in 2016 to 75.95% in 2020.
And soon, submitting ballots will be even easier in Yakima County when the new outdoor boxes are placed. Voters can leave their ballots at any time, and election officials will have easier access to the boxes.
“Our goal is to do the entire county” with outdoor drop boxes, County Auditor Charles Ross recently told the Herald-Republic.
It can only lead to better voter participation.