Melvin Sampson got things done.
As epitaphs go, that’s not bad.
Sampson, a Yakama Nation tribal leader for decades, died Dec. 11 while surrounded by family at his Wapato-area home. His legacy is that of a team builder and visionary who cared for all people and whose diverse skills, tireless efforts and leadership helped improve countless lives across the Northwest — and not just Native American lives.
“In our way, nobody is better than anyone else, and that’s what he believed too,” said Irving Pinkham, a lifelong friend and one of many who paid tribute to Sampson in a recent Herald-Republic story.
“He never was a person who said ‘I, I did this, I did that.’ He was always a person who said ‘We, we did this, we did that.’”
Among Sampson’s accomplishments during his 82 years:
- He served 18 years on the Yakama Tribal Council. George Waters, a lobbyist for the tribe in Washington, D.C., who has represented tribes for 40 years, said Sampson was probably the best tribal chairmen he’d met.
- He served a stint as director of the tribe’s fisheries. Under his guidance, the tribe took over the Klickitat Hatchery near Goldendale, where the hatchery has been designed to mimic natural habitat. Sampson
- of the Melvin R. Sampson Coho Facility northwest of Ellensburg in November 2019.
- He gave 17 years to the National Indian Health Board, which advocated for improved health care for Native Americans. He also played an instrumental role in the founding of the Portland Area Indian Health Board, which oversees federal administration of Native American health services in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
“Melvin has left a national legacy for successful Indian health programs and an enduring structure that continues today,” said Phillip Ambrose, onetime administrator of grants and contracts for the tribe.
- He spearheaded a lobbying effort to fund the Indian Health Clinic west of Toppenish and later helped the clinic expand from 8,000 square feet to more than 80,000 square feet.
- An early interest in rodeo among his friends in White Swan, where he grew up, led him to create the Indian National Finals Rodeo, a national competition for Native Americans. A team roper, he was inducted into the INFR hall of fame in 2011.
- He helped secure scholarship opportunities for local tribal youths when he helped oversee the transfer of a program run by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to Yakama tribal administration.
- He was an Army veteran, joining up shortly after graduation from White Swan High School in 1956 and serving for two years.
- He served on the board of Heritage University in Toppenish, which educates hundreds of students from underserved populations each year.
- He and Betty Jean — described as Sampson’s “team roping partner” in his obituary — spent 54 years as husband and wife. He is survived by four daughters, two sisters and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Sampson’s family and friends, the Yakama Nation and indeed the entire Northwest have lost a giant. Yet examples of his determination, leadership and can-do spirit continue to surround us and will for generations.