The contest for Board of Yakima County Commissioners, District 1 features two strong candidates who are active in the local business community.
Incumbent Vicki Baker has been a commissioner since December, when she was chosen by Commissioners Ron Anderson and Norm Childress to replace Mike Leita, who retired with a year remaining in his term. Baker and her husband own Grocery Outlet in Yakima.
Challenger Amanda McKinney, who was one of three finalists in the vetting process in which Baker was chosen to succeed Leita, runs a mortgage company in Yakima.
Both are Republicans, and both are good candidates who offer skills to help guide the county’s financial decisions.
Baker has proved to be up to the challenge of the job — including a baptism by fire with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent sudden death of Childress. In addition, she has served as the county’s point person in dealings with the Governor’s Office and is an advocate for relaxing restrictions in the county.
But we give the edge to McKinney. She would bring vigor, vision, better communication and transparency to the office, making it more accessible to people who feel they’ve not been listened to. Much of her support comes from more youthful members of the community, those who’ve done a lot of volunteer work with her and a litany of longtime businessmen and women. They want a new generation of leadership in county government, and we agree.
Voters might agree as well; McKinney showed a much stronger following in the August primary election, polling 47.4% of ballots to the incumbent’s 34.7% within District 1. Voters countywide will cast ballots in the general election.
Factors in McKinney’s favor include her energy and thirst for knowledge. For example, In the League of Women Voters forum co-sponsored by the Herald-Republic, McKinney showed more interest in and knowledge of the work done by the Groundwater Management Area (GWMA) to reduce nitrates and provide clean drinking water in the Lower Valley. Baker’s response was that because Childress had been the commissioner responsible for the county’s presence on GWMA, her knowledge was limited and that she needed to learn more about it.
McKinney has also said that the public needed more and better answers from the county as to what was going on, early on, with the pandemic. She said she would have pushed for more collaboration within the seven-member Yakima Health District board and sought better communication with the public regarding their decisions and the decision-making process. County commissioners hold three of the seven seats on the board.
Baker, who has been the county’s face regarding pandemic issues, has countered that reaching consensus on the board wasn’t always easy and that most pandemic-
related decisions on openings and closings come from the state level. Nonetheless, communication at the county level has been lacking and confusing at times.
Baker was named to the county commission after a vetting process that included interested parties submitting their names to the county Republican Central Committee, which narrowed the list to three people. Baker received the most votes from the committee, and she and McKinney — the first two people to submit their names — made the final cut along with retired police officer Nolan Wentz. From that list, the two remaining commissioners chose Baker.
The same process is underway now following the death of Childress. When Baker was asked if she would step down early if McKinney is elected so that Childress’ successor could be picked by two elected officials rather than one elected and one appointed, she said she would not, citing the need to fill the position as quickly as possible to help offset the burden now faced by just two commissioners. Realistically, allowing McKinney to take office early and help make the choice would not be that big of a time factor; if McKinney is elected, she should have a seat at that table.
Anderson is unopposed in his bid for reelection in District 2.
We cannot fault Baker for the work she’s done as commissioner. She took over on the eve of the pandemic firestorm and has served the county well during difficult times. She has the support of retired commissioners Leita, Kevin Bouchey and Rand Elliott. If voters choose her, we’re confident that her good work will continue. But we believe McKinney is the better option, and we endorse her for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners, District 1.