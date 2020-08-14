The road to rehabilitation for the old Mabton High School building is paved with good intentions. So far, it’s also been fraught with roadblocks, detours and dead ends.
And that’s too bad. It’s an aesthetically pleasing building, by all accounts structurally sound and blessed with a touch of boomtown history. The possibilities are endless. But money is not.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1985, the 1911 Mission Revival building sits inside a chain link fence on 2 acres just east of the current Mabton Junior Senior High School football field. It has aged remarkably well considering its relative disuse — other than as an unofficial haunted house — for more than 50 years. It has endured arson, graffiti and other types of vandalism, and rumors of paranormal activity for decades. Yet, at a spry 109 years old, the building remains strong, with no major cracks in the exterior, according to owner Paul Purcell, a Seattle developer who bought the building in 2002 with hopes of creating a wine-related bed and breakfast, winery and restaurant.
The B&B-for-oenophiles concept didn’t materialize — nor have plans over the years to convert the venerable building into a new City Hall/library, medical clinic, housing, commercial space or school district headquarters. For years, local folks have put forth visions for bringing it back to life and restoring it to a place of prominence and pride in the community. And Mayor Laura Vasquez, elected in 2018 and determined to help breathe new life into the old schoolhouse, is keeping the dream alive.
The cost to rehabilitate the 18,000-square-foot building is probably around $3 million, said Purcell, who is eager to find a buyer who (a) appreciates the building’s history and aesthetics and (b) has deep-enough pockets and/or the right connections with the historic preservation community and can see things through.
A $3 million price tag is a lot of money for Mabton — and, as they say, talk is cheap. But those invested in this project need to keep the faith.
“It would be exciting to see something happening,” said Purcell, who can be reached at pauldpurcell@gmail.com.
“That’s going to be the perfect building for somebody,” said Vasquez, who has lived in Mabton all her life. “It’s probably the perfect building for a lot of people who just don’t know about it.”