We are six days away from Election Day, Nov. 3 — a day that takes on added significance because, of course, this is the most important presidential election in our nation’s history. Or, at least, the most important such election since 2016, which was the most important since, we believe, 2012 …
Of course this election is important, and not just because of the bare-knuckles Trump-Biden battle for the White House. All nine statewide executive offices will be decided, along with judgeships, legislative posts, congressional races, a key county commission position and a statewide referendum on sex-education curriculum.
And based on early ballot returns in Yakima County, voters recognize that importance The county Auditor’s Office recently reported that the county’s ballot return rate was far outpacing the 2016 rate, the office is expecting an 80% overall return rate once all ballots are counted, and online voter registration is robust.
This is encouraging news, and we say “well done” to the thousands of registered voters in Yakima County. But we also will point out that there could be 20% or so of you — along with many more residents who are eligible to vote but who have not registered — who could miss out on their rightful share of interest in this election — not to mention missing out on partaking of their civic duty and sacred right.
It’s not too late. Deadline for online and mail-in registration was two days ago, but prospective voters can still register in person at the county Auditor’s Office in the courthouse in downtown Yakima, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday. On Election Day, the courthouse office and a satellite office at Sunnyside Neighborhood Health Services will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to register new voters and provide replacement ballots. Expect long lines, the Auditor’s Office says.
If you already have your ballot in hand, don’t let the days slip away. As we stated earlier this month, vote-by-mail states such as Washington view Election Day not as the day to go to the polls but rather as a deadline. But that deadline is rapidly approaching, and we again encourage all voters to mail their ballots as soon as possible or use one of the many ballot drop boxes spread across the county.
If you have not already done so, please seize your share of interest in this most intriguing of election seasons. Vote.