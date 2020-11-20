The degraded stretch of the Little Naches River is lined with levees of good intentions.
They meant well, did U.S. Forest Service personnel, when they decided four decades ago to line a stretch of the Little Naches with levees in response to flooding that had damaged nearby Forest Service Road 1900, also known as Little Naches Road. They meant well when they removed log jams and when they bulldozed the riverbed.
What happened, though, was serious damage to fish habitat and spawning sites for a stream that boasts rainbow and cutthroat trout, mountain whitefish, steelhead, bull trout, and coho and chinook salmon and is a popular recreation area.
Now, steps are being taken to undo decades of damage to this critical
1.25-mile section of river a few miles north of State Route 410. If all goes according to plan, by late 2022 the levee boulders will have been returned to the river and new log jams will be slowing the waters and returning the stream to its historic floodplain. Tree plantings along the riverbank are also part of the long-term plan, keeping the waters cool and boosting habitat for land-based forest creatures.
This is all happening due to the largest single grant ever obtained by the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group, a nonprofit that works to protect and restore fish populations. “Over the past century, the Little Naches River has been severely altered by a variety of land-use practices that have negatively impacted native fish species,” Mid-Columbia’s website says.
Mid-Columbia is managing the project using $1.175 million from state Department of Ecology funds made available through the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, a water management program that works with other agencies and entities to find solutions to generations of conflicts and other water-based issues along the Yakima River Basin.
A number of agencies and other stakeholders are working together to restore the Little Naches and deserve a tip of the adjustable camo baseball cap, including Mid-Columbia, the Forest Service, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Yakama Nation fisheries personnel. It wasn’t long after the levees were constructed that habitat experts saw the damage and began to work toward restoration. But the wheels of bureaucracy grind slowly, a Yakama Nation habitat biologist noted.
With perseverance and good fortune, 40 years of harm will steadily be undone — with much of the heavy lifting taking place within the next two years — and the project should soon improve spawning areas and fish navigation along the Little Naches.
“We may not be the last generation to do work in this reach of the river, but we think that what we have designed here is really going to enhance habitat and floodplain connection,” said Rebecca Wassell, Yakima Basin program director for Mid-Columbia Fisheries.
True, they probably won’t be the last to work on the Little Naches or other area streams. But they’re working now, and that’s good news for the stream, fish and wildlife, and those who love and appreciate Central Washington’s great outdoors.