210411-yh-news-vaccinesite-3.jpg
A woman, left, checks in with Felicia Louie, center, and Christina Harris, event medical support volunteers with Columbia Safety, before entering the Pilot Community Vaccination Center at State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash., on Friday, April 9, 2021.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

Happy Vax Day, Yakima.

Starting today, anyone 16 and older can celebrate the beginning of the end of the pandemic by stopping by a variety of locations around the Valley for free COVID-19 vaccinations.

First dose, second dose — they’re offering both between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day of the week at State Fair Park in Yakima. You don’t need an appointment, but you’ll save yourself a lot of time in line if you register before you go. Sign-ups are available online at Prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 1-800-525-0127 (press 7 for Spanish). Be sure to check that PrepMod website to confirm which dose you’re getting.

No need to prove eligibility, no need to have any insurance — hey, you don’t even need to wash the car or get all dressed up. If you need a ride, call 211.

Just put on your mask and get there.

If it’s your first dose, you’ll get a card telling you when to show up for your second dose. If it’s your second, you’ll get a card confirming you’re fully vaccinated and good to go.

And don’t worry: They’re only using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines here. After concerns over a handful of potential side effects from the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine across nearly 7 million doses administered, federal and state health officials have put J&J doses on hold for the moment.

In addition to the site at State Fair Park, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies continue to offer vaccines at various locations around the county. There’s a full list on the Yakima Health District website. Drive-thru clinics were offered at KDNA in Granger at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center on Wednesday, for example. Business and organizations can ask the health district to set up a mobile clinic by emailing yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.

They can’t make it much simpler than this.

So Vax Day really is a day of celebration. With Yakima County retaining its Phase 3 reopening status, we’re on the brink of seeing a lot things get a lot closer to normal.

Enjoy dining out? Going to soccer games? Shopping in local stores?

The vaccine makes all of those activities look a lot more like they used to. Whether it’s Pfizer or Moderna, you’re dramatically cutting your chances of getting sick — or getting anybody else sick. If that’s not worth celebrating, we don’t what is.

Come on — check this off your list. What do you need, an engraved invitation?