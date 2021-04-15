Happy Vax Day, Yakima.
Starting today, anyone 16 and older can celebrate the beginning of the end of the pandemic by stopping by a variety of locations around the Valley for free COVID-19 vaccinations.
First dose, second dose — they’re offering both between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day of the week at State Fair Park in Yakima. You don’t need an appointment, but you’ll save yourself a lot of time in line if you register before you go. Sign-ups are available online at Prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 1-800-525-0127 (press 7 for Spanish). Be sure to check that PrepMod website to confirm which dose you’re getting.
No need to prove eligibility, no need to have any insurance — hey, you don’t even need to wash the car or get all dressed up. If you need a ride, call 211.
Just put on your mask and get there.
If it’s your first dose, you’ll get a card telling you when to show up for your second dose. If it’s your second, you’ll get a card confirming you’re fully vaccinated and good to go.
And don’t worry: They’re only using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines here. After concerns over a handful of potential side effects from the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine across nearly 7 million doses administered, federal and state health officials have put J&J doses on hold for the moment.
In addition to the site at State Fair Park, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies continue to offer vaccines at various locations around the county. There’s a full list on the Yakima Health District website. Drive-thru clinics were offered at KDNA in Granger at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center on Wednesday, for example. Business and organizations can ask the health district to set up a mobile clinic by emailing yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
They can’t make it much simpler than this.
So Vax Day really is a day of celebration. With Yakima County retaining its Phase 3 reopening status, we’re on the brink of seeing a lot things get a lot closer to normal.
Enjoy dining out? Going to soccer games? Shopping in local stores?
The vaccine makes all of those activities look a lot more like they used to. Whether it’s Pfizer or Moderna, you’re dramatically cutting your chances of getting sick — or getting anybody else sick. If that’s not worth celebrating, we don’t what is.
Come on — check this off your list. What do you need, an engraved invitation?