Those among us of a certain age might remember the first Earth Day, back in 1970.
It was a celebration of sorts — a festival atmosphere with a serious message. Within safe limits and practical reason, kids rode their bikes to school. Grownups took the bus, rode the train or hopped on bikes themselves, all in the name of reducing traffic and pollution for a day.
Classrooms focused on the importance of cleaning up the air and water, preserving ecosystems and saving endangered animals. People of all ages volunteered to clean up litter along roadsides and in public places. More than 20 million Americans took part that first year — roughly 10 percent of the U.S. population at the time. It’s still considered the largest single human demonstration in history.
It wasn’t particularly controversial, and it wasn’t seen as a partisan political statement. After all, unless you were some sort of interplanetary invader, why would you be opposed to Earth?
And it actually turned out to be kind of fun.
The first Earth Day was the brainchild of Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis. He’d seen a devastating oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif., the year before and wanted to encourage young people to get more involved in protecting the environment. He picked April 22 as the date because he was trying to step around school schedules — it was right after spring break, but well ahead of final exams.
Fifty-one years later, Nelson’s idea apparently still resonates. These days, it’s celebrated around the world. An estimated 1 billion people are expected to mark the day this year. That’s more participants than any other non-secular event — which seems appropriate, given the scale of Earth’s celebrity.
The 2021 theme is “Restore Our Earth,” and while the pandemic continues to hamper many of the Earth Day events we’d normally see around the Yakima Valley, you can still do your part to honor our favorite planet.
It doesn’t have to be anything dramatic.
Drop off your recycling, pick up any litter you might see along your street or road. Or maybe roll out your bike instead of your car — the weather’s supposed to be beautiful, and this’d be a great excuse to take in some fresh air.
You could also join the Earth Day Live global event at Earthday.org. It starts at 9 a.m. PDT today and includes music, art and presentations from experts on everything from new technologies to better ways to grow food and forests.
Like we said, it doesn’t have to be anything dramatic. Despite the dire threats of climate change, vanishing forests, dying waterways and suburban sprawl swallowing open spaces, today should be a celebration.
This is Earth’s day, after all. It’s supposed to be kind of fun.