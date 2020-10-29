Yakima County Commissioners Ron Anderson and Vicki Baker wisely decided Tuesday to postpone choosing a successor to the late Commissioner Norm Childress. Their next step should be to clearly confirm that no selection will be made until after the Nov. 3 election.
Anderson had said last week that he hoped to have a successor named shortly after the three candidates — LaDon Linde, Autumn Torres and Jim Restucci — offered presentations to the two commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting. He later said the selection would be made Tuesday, then said via email he misspoke and that “the selection will most likely not occur until after the general election,” in which Baker is seeking election to the position she was appointed to and faces stiff opposition from fellow Republican Amanda McKinney.
The process of replacing Childress, who died Sept. 15 of pancreatic cancer, is similar to the process that saw Baker appointed to the commission in December following the retirement of longtime Commissioner Mike Leita: Republican Party precinct committee officers chose three finalists from among all applicants, and the remaining commissioners will select one of those three. State law requires that a decision on Childress’ replacement be made by Nov. 14. If not, Gov. Jay Inslee would have 30 days to make the appointment from among the three people nominated.
This selection process, however, takes place in the shadow of next week’s election and what should happen should Baker lose to McKinney, who captured 47.4% of the vote to Baker’s 34.7% in the August three-candidate primary. Should Baker lose, she would remain in office until the election is certified on Nov. 24 and therefore would make the replacement selection along with Anderson, who is running unopposed. It’s worth noting that county commission voting is by district during the primary but is countywide for the general election.
Further shadowing this selection is the workload faced by two commissioners who must do the work of three — which may have been a contributing factor to a glaring omission in the original publication of Tuesday’s board of commissioners agenda, which had no mention of the three candidates’ scheduled presentations until the Herald-Republic news staff pointed out the omission to Anderson. Mistakes happen, but a dedication to transparency should always be front and center with government agencies.
The bigger issue is how Childress is to be replaced. Although election results won’t become official until they are certified, trends may show much earlier that either Baker or McKinney is clearly on a path toward victory. Should McKinney be the decided front-runner, we encourage Baker to consult with McKinney on who would be her choice to succeed Childress and follow McKinney’s lead on how to vote.
This editorial board endorsed McKinney in the election. At that time, we said that if McKinney appeared to be the clear winner, Baker should resign her position to allow McKinney to join the board and vote on Childress’ successor. However, there is no mechanism in state law that would allow McKinney to easily assume office early. Granting McKinney a seat at the table in the selection process is the next best choice.
Meanwhile, we urge the remaining commissioners to make it clear to the public that Childress’ replacement will not be selected until after Nov. 3.