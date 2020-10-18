Governor: Jay Inslee
Washington hasn’t elected a Republican governor since 1980; John Spellman served a four-year term before getting ousted by Democrat Booth Gardner. And the problem becomes amplified when Republicans who lean far to the right emerge from the primary.
The 2020 gubernatorial race gives us such a GOP candidate in Loren Culp, chief of a one-person police force in the small Ferry County town of Republic who gained prominence by his refusal to enforce a voter-passed gun-control initiative and is staunchly anti-big government. More recently, on the campaign trail, he’s opined that it’s not the place of government to mandate or even to encourage the wearing of masks to battle the spread of COVID-19.
(tncms-asset)96f70710-0d6a-11eb-914d-00163ec2aa77(0)(/tncms-asset)
Culp reached this point in the race by finishing second in the top-two primary in August, ahead of 34 of the 36 declared candidates, with 17.4% of the vote.
His opponent is two-term Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee, a candidate with ties to the Yakima Valley and a wide range of political experience in addition to his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion. Inslee was a legislator from Selah and served a term in the U.S. House from the 4th Congressional District before relocating to the west side, where he won seven elections to the House from the 1st Congressional District.
We’ve had our issues with the governor, more recently with his uneven-handed decision-making process for reopening the state’s economy and relaxing the pandemic-
related shutdown, as well as his refusal to call the Legislature into special session to deal with the pandemic-related budget shortfall. In 2016, Inslee’s lack of leadership in resolving the school funding issue was a factor in our endorsement of Republican Bill Bryant. In 2012, we endorsed Attorney General Rob McKenna in his bid to defeat Inslee and replace Chris Gregoire.
Inslee also bears at least some responsibility for recent spates of mismanagement within state agencies, including the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars via fraudulent unemployment claims.
In 2020, however, Inslee is clearly the better candidate in this contest, and we endorse him for a third term in Olympia.
“Fundamentally, I believe I have things to add to the strength of our state, to its economic rebirth,” he told the Herald-Republic editorial board. “I think I have a way to drive down the COVID pandemic so we can reopen our economy, and I have enjoyed seeing the success of the Yakima Valley and some of the work they’ve done to knock down the infection rates.”
Culp’s campaign ignored repeated invitations to speak with the Herald-Republic editorial board.
Inslee has made environmental issues one of the primary focuses of his eight years in office, using climate change as the top platform plank during his short-lived campaign for the Democratic nomination for president last year. When asked for his three priorities for the upcoming term, he listed economic recovery from the pandemic, protection of health care coverage in Washington — particularly related to mental health care — and clean-energy jobs as part of the fight against climate change.
“I have to tell you, I’m very disappointed that my opponent is just following Donald Trump on the subject and denying that this is a problem worthy of our fighting,” he said.
Culp has said he is not convinced that climate change is a contributing factor to Washington’s recent devastating forest fire seasons.
Culp’s website indicates that he understands the severity and risks of COVID-19 but that the proper role of government is education, then trusting individuals to make the best decisions for themselves, their families and their community. He takes exception to Inslee’s continued use of emergency powers several months into the pandemic. He’s confident that the state’s financial crunch can be offset by making line-by-line budget decisions and reducing spending to 2016 or 2017 levels.
In a recent televised debate, Culp cited the Washington Constitution to defend his refusal to enforce voter-approved Initiative 1639, which increased background checks for gun purchases, raised the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, and criminalized certain breaches of safe firearms storage. Courts, however, have upheld the law as constitutional.
In our view, Inslee’s job performance as governor is best described as mixed. However, Culp has not demonstrated that he is capable of serving as the state’s top executive. Inslee is by far the safer choice.