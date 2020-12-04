Not that long ago, in addition to spending extra time with struggling students, many teachers would worry about having to pay for notebook paper, pencils, crayons or other school supplies.
Today, they worry about whether their students have reliable Wi-Fi at home and a quiet place to study.
Unfortunately, those modern-day, pandemic-related worries are too often merited. But educators tend to be pretty good problem-solvers. And when the numbers this fall across the Yakima Valley began showing a higher-than-usual volume of high school students on the brink of failing, creative juices began to flow.
Thanks to COVID-19, things are different now. They are probably going to be different for some time. And high schools in Grandview, Sunnyside, Yakima and other Valley communities that have embraced this reality and have reached out to students struggling with remote learning are seeing the fruits of their labors. For many kids who were languishing just recently, learning is happening, grades are rising and graduation expectations are improving.
Each school district has its own needs and solutions. But the bottom line is that by going the extra mile for Valley seniors and other high schoolers, more kids will graduate on time in a county burdened with a graduation rate that’s usually substantially lower than the overall state rate. And fewer kids will fall through the cracks, alone at home without the technology or support they so desperately need.
Here are some examples of what is happening in our local school districts.
- At Sunnyside High School, remote-learning seniors who are failing classes are encouraged to take advantage of in-school support for an hour after school. The program came about after staffers began noticing that roughly one-quarter of seniors had failing grades via remote learning and were running the risk of not graduating on time — this at a school that in recent years has seen a graduation rate much higher than the statewide average. About 25 teachers and paraprofessionals take part in the program, with groups of up to five students assigned to a classroom. The focus is on completing assignments and getting one-on-one help. Safety protocols are followed.
“We’re adapting,” Principal Ryan Maxwell said. “We can either say COVID is the reason why we have failing students, or we can say COVID is there and we’ve got to work to get around it.”
- Grandview High’s program is more extensive. About 150 students in all grades are formed into cohort groups of seven or fewer kids and follow strict health measures — masks, temperature-taking, desks 6 feet apart. In addition, the groups don’t mix with one another. As students do assignments, they can get support from teachers or paraprofessionals. If their grades improve, they can return to remote learning — but the option to return to school is always there if they begin to struggle again.
- In Yakima’s two comprehensive high schools, with failing grades on the rise among online students, principals at Eisenhower and Davis have encouraged teachers to leave their courses open past the end of the quarter in hopes that students will improve grades by turning in more assignments, completing alternate assignments or doing extra credit.
Interestingly, few students are performing at mediocre levels, Eisenhower Principal Eric Diener said — most are either doing well or failing. “Kids are either thriving in this atmosphere or they are struggling,” he said, noting that Ike had “at least double the amount of NCs (non-complete) and Fs that we see since previous years.”
Diener and Davis Principal Ryan McDaniel say they are encouraging their teachers to continue seeking creative solutions for helping their students. Those are wise words for every educator in the Valley. By now it might seem for many that the pandemic has been going on forever, but it was less than nine months ago that schools closed statewide as the severity of COVID-19 became better known. We’re still figuring things out — and trial and error has long been a popular and effective way to gain knowledge.
It’s particularly vital that educators do whatever they can to keep students on target to graduate — a milestone that opens so many doors. High school graduates typically have better jobs, earn more, live better and are less likely to get into legal trouble.
We commend these extraordinary efforts to help our local high schoolers and encourage other districts to get creative — and to share their successes and failures. Students are certainly worth the extra effort — and good schools are key to every community.