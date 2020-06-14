There are a lot of reasons to like and admire Heritage University. The private, Toppenish-based college has been educating a vastly underserved population in the Yakima Valley since its founding in 1982, including just over 900 enrollees as of spring 2019. And if there was any doubt about whether its broad support would stand strong in the midst of a pandemic and its accompanying sweeping social limitations, those doubts were put to rest last weekend.
Heritage focuses on small class sizes to empower its multicultural student body to “overcome the social, cultural, economic and geographic barriers that limit access to higher education,” according to its website. Its numbers are eye-opening: 85% of students are the first members of their family to attend college, and almost 70% of the student body is Latino and another 12% Native American or Alaska Native. More than 90% of students receive some sort of financial aid; each year, the school awards
$4 million in scholarships and other forms of aid.
Needless to say, the school relies heavily on the largess of individuals and businesses, and much of that generosity is demonstrated each year at the school’s largest fundraising event, known as the Bounty of the Valley Scholarship Dinner. Of course, nothing is as it should be this year with the COVID-19 pandemic still in full attack mode in the Yakima Valley. Heritage students have been studying remotely since March.
The catered dinner is normally held at the campus in Toppenish, but that was out of the question due to coronavirus guidelines and limitations. Instead, the 34th annual event went virtual. The one-hour “dinner” was aired on local television and streamed on the school website the evening of June 6 and proved to be just as successful as normal sit-down dinners despite rampant economic challenges related to the pandemic — thus demonstrating just how much the school is respected and appreciated by generous patrons in the Yakima Valley and beyond.
The numbers from the televised event are eye-opening as well: $734,755 was raised during the program, with another $83,750 gifted over the following four days. That’s $818,000-plus that will be set aside for next year’s scholarships. Last year’s dinner raised $742,000, with more money donated in the following days.
The virtual dinner can be viewed on the Heritage website at Heritage.edu/SD2020. Donations are still being accepted and can be made on the same page.
The program itself included video segments of students, alumni and longtime corporate sponsors who shared what Heritage meant to them and encouraged giving. Good television often includes plot twists; Heritage President Dr. Andrew Sund noted that because the event was televised, more people were introduced to the school and learned about its reliance on donations to help students realize their educational goals.
“In addition to being able to reach our existing friends, we’ve made many new friends across the Valley and the state this year,” he said. “I’m hopeful they have found a place in their hearts for Heritage.”
We’re hopeful as well and are grateful for the generous givers who stepped up in these trying times. Heritage is definitely worthy of support — even if you don’t get dinner.