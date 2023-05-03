Of all the things the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted in the past few years, the slowdown of efforts to establish a pedestrian-safe trail network in the Lower Valley has been one of the most frustrating.
But from the sound of a recent discussion by supporters of the Yakama Nation Heritage Connectivity Trails project, it seems to be making up for lost time.
That’s excellent news — particularly for local residents who could gain safer and more enjoyable non-motorized routes to work, school or to visit friends. The project would also open new vistas for visitors to one of the state’s most interesting and important areas.
With $1.3 million worth of federal and state grants in hand, backers of the plan got together March 24 in Toppenish to touch base. The discussion included tribal officials, traffic experts, irrigation administrators, and representatives of Toppenish, Yakima County, the Washington State Department of Transportation and the National Park Service.
“This is kind of like a reignition of the effort,” HollyAnna Littlebull, traffic safety coordinator for the Yakama Nation’s Department of Resources and Engineering, told the YH-R’s Tammy Ayer.
First step: a feasibility study for the initial phase of the work, which would include a preliminary design and environmental work for 23 miles of trails that would connect key destinations.
Plans call for establishing Toppenish as the project’s hub and then building out from there. In the long run, the ambitious project would extend 150 miles, reaching Union Gap, Wapato, Toppenish, White Swan and the Fort Simcoe Job Corps site, and from Ahtanum Mission Park in the Upper Valley to Mabton.
Toppenish is the logical starting place for at least one practical reason: safety, which is the primary goal of the project.
As anyone who travels through the area knows, pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders — even horse riders — are common along the narrow shoulders of U.S. Highway 97, State Route 22 and the many busy, fast-moving secondary roads.
That’s unacceptably dangerous, and accident statistics bear it out.
Tribal officials report 350 pedestrians were injured and 22 died along Highway 97 between Union Gap and Satus Pass between 2010 and 2020. The state Transportation Department, meantime, has recorded more than 700 wrecks in the past two decades between Toppenish and Lateral A alone — and accidents claim at least one life along that stretch every year, according to the state.
Non-motorized, more direct routes through the Lower Valley are long-overdue life-savers.
The aptly named Heritage Connectivity Trails will also provide new opportunities to slow down and see what many of us miss as we buzz past thoughtlessly in our cars: a major part of our community.
The people behind this project deserve our support and our thanks.
