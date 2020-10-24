Lieutenant governor: Denny Heck
On occasion, Washington’s top-two primary produces finalists from the same party. Such is the case this year in the chase for lieutenant governor. Two well-qualified Democrats — Congressman Denny Heck and state Sen. Marko Liias — are facing off to become president of the Senate, acting governor on occasion, and first in line to become governor if for any reason the position becomes vacant.
Either candidate could fill this role. Heck, however, has a wider range of experience and is, in our opinion, shovel-ready for the job — and for the role of governor if need be.
Gov. Jay Inslee has been mentioned as a possible Cabinet member should Democrat Joe Biden win the presidential election in November, but Inslee has repeatedly said he’s not interested.
In his own words, Heck has a “unique breadth and depth” of experience and skills for the lieutenant governor’s role: four terms in Congress from the 10th District, with key committee assignments; nearly 10 years in the state House, including time as majority leader; co-founder of TVW, the statewide public affairs network; chief of staff for Gov. Booth Gardner; successful businessman.
He told the Yakima Herald-Republic editorial board that his first point of focus would be the three-headed pandemic crisis — health concerns, economic recovery and the state’s budget challenges. “Those are imposed on us; we don’t have any choice” but to deal with them, he said. In addition, he calls for action on climate change, pointing to the devastation of this year’s wildfires — and the expense as well. It’s also time to “move the needle on racism in this country,” he said.
Liias got an early start in politics, winning election to the Mukilteo City Council at age 24. He was appointed to a vacant state House seat in 2007, held that spot until his appointment to the state Senate in 2014, and has risen to majority floor leader, where he worked closely with outgoing Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib in setting the Senate’s agenda. He told the editorial board that he would prioritize better access to health care, particularly in rural areas; infrastructure such as transportation; climate change issues such as forest health and clean-energy jobs; and education.
“I think my relationships in the Senate, my proven bipartisan leadership skills in the state Senate are what we need in this moment,” he said.
When asked about causes he might wish to promote beyond the basic scope of the lieutenant governor’s role — as is typical of whoever holds the post — Heck responded that lack of affordable housing is an issue here as well as nationwide, especially affecting low-income families and people of color. Liias said he hopes to expand Habib’s efforts on workforce training and to help secure health care for all state residents.
Habib, elected to the role in 2016, has chosen to forgo a chance at reelection and instead is joining the Jesuit religious order with the hope of being ordained. We think Congressman Heck is the better choice to succeed him, but Sen. Liias has his own strengths and would do a good job as well.
The editorial board did not interview Republican Joshua Freed, who finished third in the gubernatorial primary and then declared a write-in candidacy for lieutenant governor.
Attorney general: Bob Ferguson
Democrat Bob Ferguson gets lots of headlines for high-profile lawsuits filed against federal government and the White House. But the two-term attorney general also told the editorial board that he’s just as focused on his home state by expanding his office’s efforts on civil rights and consumer rights and by going after companies and organizations such as opioid makers and distributors that are doing harm to Washingtonians.
He also points out that, of the 36 cases against the Trump administration that have been settled, the state Attorney General’s Office has won 35 and that lawsuits are filed only when Washingtonians are threatened with harm.
Ferguson was elected attorney general in 2012 after several years on the King County Council. He also served two clerkships with federal judges and spent four years as a litigator with a Seattle-area law firm before his first run for King County Council.
His challenger, Republican Matt Larkin, is chief legal counsel for his family’s manufacturing business in Bothell and briefly served as a Pierce County deputy prosecutor. His campaign focus is largely on crime and on the recent protests in Seattle. He says Ferguson spends too much effort on the president and not enough on our state.
Larkin did not respond to repeated interview requests from the editorial board. Based on Larkin’s limited experience and Ferguson’s eight-year record of fighting for residents statewide, Ferguson is the clear choice here, and we recommend his reelection.
When asked for his top three priorities if reelected, Ferguson listed responding to the coronavirus pandemic, including going after businesses involved in price-gouging; going after drug manufacturers and others that have contributed to the opiod epidemic; and consumer protection. Ferguson noted that millions of dollars won through consumer protection cases have been poured into the state’s general fund.
As for the role of the Attorney General’s Office in defending Gov. Inslee’s pandemic-related — and in some camps vastly unpopular — proclamations and rules that limit activities and business opportunities, Ferguson noted that it’s his job to defend government policy and that every challenge has been successfully defended, in all types of courts across the state.
Each state has different rules in terms of the governor’s power in such circumstances, and the courts view those powers as quite broad in Washington, he said. It’s small comfort for many people suffering hardships, Ferguson said, but he added that he believes Inslee’s orders are issued with the best interests of the state in mind. “And it’s our duty to defend those rules,” he said.