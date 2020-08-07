This just in: The Yakima Valley is often hot and dry.
Up-to-the-minute update: The Yakima Valley can get windy.
Urgent bulletin: Yakima Valley residents need to be aware of fire danger and take preventive steps around their home and property, particularly if they live in fire-prone areas.
We’ll move on as soon as you purge the image of Ron Burgundy from your brain — or, if you’re older, Ted Baxter. (Google them if necessary.)
OK, to be truthful, wildfires are not funny. Just ask the folks from the 20 or so homes in the Konnowac Pass area south of Moxee who were ordered to evacuate Monday evening as a wildfire approached. Fortunately, winds were light, firefighters surrounded the threatened structures and kept the fire away, and residents returned to their homes late Monday.
In light of the 1,000-acre Konnowac Pass wildfire, now is a good time to take a serious look at wildfire prevention as the summer of 2020 becomes further entrenched in the dog days of August.
How wildfires can start: The origin of the Konnowac Pass fire was unknown at the time of this writing, but there are many ways to spark a wildfire. It can be as simple as parking a vehicle with a hot engine in a patch of long grass. An ember from a burn pile can get caught in the wind. The blade of a mower can hit a rock and spark a blaze. And don’t forget those favorite people-are-dumb actions: Discarding a smoldering cigarette, setting off fireworks in dry grass or not paying attention to your barbecue grill will do the trick nicely.
Lightning is often the first spark, but in general, about 70% of the state’s wildfires can be blamed on people.
How you can prepare your home and property: The best time to take preventive steps is before wildfire season, of course, but these tips are timeless. The state Department of Natural Resources recommends a roof and deck of nonflammable material, a wide fire break for property next to grasslands (a 100-foot buffer is recommended), lawns and other vegetation around the house kept trimmed to a low level and kept green, and crushed rock as mulch next to the house. Also, keep tree limbs off the roof and clear away needles and other possible fire fuels from the roof and near the home.
For those who live in the forest, make sure to clear flammable debris and vegetation within 30 feet of the home, thin trees to about 20 feet apart, keep gutters clear, put a metal roof on the house and cut back tree branches that touch the roof, and don’t let plants or other flammable material (such as your wood pile) come in contact with the house.
How you and your family can be prepared for an emergency: Families should be ready if a firefighter comes knocking on the door. Officials recommend a 72-hour emergency kit (this is a typical time frame for restoring water and power after an emergency). The kit should include enough water and nonperishable food for three days, a first-aid kit and medications, extra clothing, personal and financial documents you might need in an emergency, contact information, and a plan for taking care of pets and livestock.
More information, ideas and tips are available at the National Fire Protection Association website (https://www.nfpa.org) or the state Department of Natural Resources website (https://www.dnr.wa.gov).
Wildfires can spark at any time, anywhere, and can grow quickly. Anybody who resides in a wildfire-prone area needs to be prepared and hyper-vigilant in not sparking a blaze. Vigilance should be 24/7; preparations can’t begin soon enough.
We’re serious.