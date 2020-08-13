It was 96 degrees on Aug. 5, the day after the city of Wapato gave the Noah’s Ark homeless shelter just hours to shut its doors and empty its rooms over security concerns.
There are likely more 90-plus-degree days ahead before fall descends on the Lower Valley. With fall comes much cooler temperatures, typically followed by an abundance of below-freezing days and nights in the dark days of winter.
Dozens of people with nowhere else to go depend on Noah’s Ark every day for food, shelter, clothing and help in getting connected to services. This is why it is vital that changes are made quickly and efficiently to get the shelter back open with as little delay as possible. There is no offseason for the homeless.
It’s also imperative that officials from the shelter and the city work together to curb the violence issues that prompted the city to close the shelter in the first place. According to a news release from police Chief Nolan Wentz, the city and the shelter have been discussing the need for bolstered security at Noah’s Ark for many weeks and that they were mostly in agreement on what needed to change. However, no timetable was ever established.
At last word, shelter President Alan Harris said work is underway to beef up safety and security at the shelter, which has seen at least three dangerous and potentially deadly incidents since April. Installation of a buzz-in security door is set to begin next week. The entrance will be staffed by a security officer and include a metal detector. In addition, more outside lighting is planned, and a security firm will monitor the shelter from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily.
The latest serious incident took place early Aug. 4 — an assault that led to a client being taken to a hospital for treatment. From Jan. 1 through early August, there were 166 calls for service to Noah’s Ark requiring responses from Wapato police, fire, medical aid, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, according to Wentz.
The types of violence that have been documented at the shelter in recent months will raise eyebrows. In April, two people at the shelter were attacked by another person wielding a meat cleaver. In June, a resident brought a sawed-off shotgun into the shelter and shot another person in the foot.
Generating Hope, a nonprofit, operates Noah’s Ark as a low-barrier shelter, meaning it serves those in need even if they are intoxicated but that alcohol and drugs are not allowed into the facility. Resources are limited; The shelter has an operating budget of about $150,000 and depends on fundraisers, grants and donations. The surrounding Yakama Nation reservation is home to high poverty and a relative job shortage.
“It is clearly established the city is fully aware that criminal activity is taking place in and around the facility and that individuals, both inside and out, to include employees, are continuing to be in danger,” Wentz said in the news release. “If the city failed to take action, it could be held liable should another significant incident occur.”
It’s unfortunate, however, that the “timetable” that inevitably unfolded Aug. 4 was as severe as it was, especially for those at the shelter that afternoon. Following the early morning assault, Wentz went to Noah’s Ark at noon and negotiated a closing time of 6 p.m., leaving just a few hours for residents to find alternative housing and for other shelters in the Valley to offer help.
“We did discuss putting it off another day, but it was said that if word got out there could be more problems,” Wentz said last week.
One resident who learned at 2 p.m. that the shelter would be closed at 6 described the afternoon as “chaos” as people were told they had four hours to gather their belongings and find alternative lodging.
While it’s clear that the shelter has serious safety and security issues and that the city’s concerns were well-founded, it’s unclear as to why the city didn’t issue an ultimatum with a set time and date instead of the “do-it-now” directive that inconvenienced not just the Noah’s Ark residents but also the Valley’s community of shelters and services for the homeless, one of which — Camp Hope in Yakima — sent a bus to Wapato within an hour of learning about the closure. Some residents have relocated to other nearby shelters; some have been camping in the vicinity of the Wapato facility on East Second Street.
It’s already tough enough being homeless. Noah’s Ark and its residents deserved more: More time to find shelter, more sympathy for their situation, more dignified treatment overall. And while the shelter itself finds itself forced to make adjustments more quickly than it might have liked, those adjustments are necessary and will help Noah’s Ark better fulfill its righteous calling in the Lower Valley — hopefully soon.