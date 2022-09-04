Most parents have probably been through an early morning dramatic performance or two from a child who doesn’t feel like going to school.
“My stomach hurts — my head, too. Plus my arm is sore and I can’t find my black socks …”
But the case falls apart quickly when the child can’t produce any evidence to support why today just isn’t the day to have to trudge off to class.
Maybe that’s why Gov. Jay Inslee doesn’t seem particularly sympathetic to the letter he recently received from the Yakima County Commission. The July 18 letter asks the governor to rescind his October 2021 order, which requires state workers and school volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face dismissal.
The board paints a dire picture of the pain Yakima County is enduring because of the rule: “Essential services ... have been compromised in their ability to respond to public need, due to lack of staffing,” commissioners lament.
Problem is, that’s not exactly the case.
For example, the 15 school districts in Yakima County have lost a combined total of five employees since the vaccination rules went up. Just five.
The story’s the same for other agencies affected by the mandate — several of which now employ even more workers than before Inslee’s order took effect.
A vacant position or two is business as usual for most organizations. It’s a reach to say the vaccination rules “compromise” anybody’s ability to deliver services.
Like the rest of the country, most public agencies and private businesses in Yakima County are struggling to find and retain good employees.
Is that because of vaccination requirements? No. It’s because we’re in the midst of a national labor shortage that’s the result of a number of global economic factors that are unrelated to COVID safety rules.
Inslee’s order doesn’t apply to any of the other 49 states, yet they’re experiencing the same problems we are.
In addition to the perceived staffing problem, the commissioners’ letter lists three other reasons why they think the governor should lift his order. Those include arguments that vaccines don’t offer long-term protection, that new strains of COVID are becoming milder and that natural immunity seems to be just as effective as vaccines. Besides, the letter argues, treatments are increasingly available to people who become infected.
Again, not exactly. While there’s a grain of truth in much of what the commissioners are saying, they’re jumping to some conclusions that simply don’t hold water.
Look, we give the commissioners credit for standing up for Yakima County. That’s their job, and we appreciate their advocacy.
But they embarrass themselves — and the rest of us — when they stake their arguments on half-truths and exaggerations.
They sound a lot like that kid who’s trying to get out of school by making up vague and inconsistent symptoms.
