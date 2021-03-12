The most recent water supply forecast for the Yakima Basin, issued last week by the Bureau of Reclamation, notes that farmers are expected to get their full allocation this growing season. “It’s one of the better years we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” according to a bureau official quoted in a Yakima Herald-Republic story.
There’s impressive snowpack in the mountains and reservoirs are filling up faster than normal for this time of year. Potentially, it means there will be enough water this summer for fish migration as well as for the Yakima Valley’s fields, vineyards and orchards.
In summary, it is a solidly optimistic water forecast. Still, we need to remember something — water forecasts for the Yakima Basin can and do fluctuate wildly from month to month.
One good stretch of unseasonably warm weather in the mountains and there goes a bunch of melting snowpack tumbling downstream, threatening to flood vulnerable communities along the way.
The opposite is historically possible as well. Snowpack can be unseasonably low in January, but a good stretch of February snowstorms in the Cascades can lift the forecast — and, with it, farmers’ spirits.
Take the 2019 growing season as an example of yo-yo forecasting. In October 2018, experts were warning of a possible El Niño in the Pacific Ocean, which would normally produce a winter that was warmer and drier than average.
Three months later, in January, mountain snowpack and reservoir storage was reported to be in the 80% to 90% range in the upper and lower Yakima Basin. In other words, not bad — in fact, slightly ahead of the previous year’s pace for that time of year.
Then came early March and this story in the Herald-Republic: “This year’s water supply looks healthy for growers throughout the Yakima Basin thanks to heavy February snow, the Bureau of Reclamation announced Thursday.
“Senior water rights holders are expected to get a full supply this year while junior water rights holders are expected to have a 90 percent supply.
“’This should meet their typical demands just fine,’ said Chris Lynch, civil engineer with Reclamation.”
A drier-than-normal stretch of several weeks followed this forecast, and by early April, Gov. Jay Inslee was declaring a drought emergency for the Upper Yakima Basin. By July, junior water rights holders were slated to receive an estimated 67% supply for their irrigation needs, and 26 more watersheds were under emergency declaration, including the Lower Yakima and Naches.
The point here isn’t detract from the positive March water forecast. It’s great news.
The point is that water forecasting is a crapshoot, and a lot can happen between now and June or July.
So in the meantime, be careful. Because even with an optimistic forecast, we can’t afford to waste water in the Yakima Basin.