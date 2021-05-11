Give the pandemic credit for one thing, at least. As schools began shutting down last year, a harsh realization began to sink in across the state: The child care crisis was real, and it wasn’t just for parents anymore.
Businesses had already been feeling the squeeze, too, but the pandemic made it all that much tighter. Increasingly, employees couldn’t make it in to work if they couldn’t find — or couldn’t afford — caregivers for the kids they could no longer drop off at school for the day.
A 2018 report by the Association of Washington Business found that 67% of employers were dealing with absenteeism caused by workers’ child care difficulties. But when COVID-19 resulted in the shutdowns of schools and day care centers in 2020, the problem was suddenly a whole lot worse for a whole lot more workers and businesses.
Here’s where some good news comes into the picture, however.
One of the key advantages of a country that feeds on capitalism is that when a social problem starts costing businesses money, the wheels usually start turning. And that’s what’s happening now.
On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee signed SB 5237, dubbed the Fair Start for Kids Act, into law.
The act is aimed at making reliable child care more accessible and affordable to parents who have trouble finding care. According to the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Claire Wilson, D-Federal Way, about half of the parents in Washington are in that situation. That means roughly half a million children aren’t getting licensed child care.
The Fair Start for Kids Act caps co-payments and provides additional financial aid to families for child care. It also makes it easier for families to qualify for aid.
Meantime, the act gives day care providers access to more grants and allows them to offer health care to their workers.
Much of the funding for all this will come from the state’s new capital gains excise tax. But yes, we’re betting it’ll also likely mean prioritizing some existing revenue sources to cover the program.
If this act helps half the parents in the state, though, it seems well worth it.
Making life healthier, less stressful and more affordable for Washington’s families is a laudable goal. And it’s doubly commendable if it benefits businesses as much as its backers think it will.
Will this magically solve our child care troubles? Of course not. But it’s a start — a Fair Start, you could say. This issue will take a lot more work and a lot more money down the road.
Let’s just hope it doesn’t take anything as dramatic as a pandemic to keep child care on the priority list.