For museum personnel, it’s impossible to escape from time. It surrounds them. There are exhibits that take visitors back in time. Special exhibitions begin and end at certain times. And there are always, always changes in the works, complete with timetables — ones that might or not be met.
Time, therefore, is not something to waste. Use it wisely or lose it forever.
There was a time — a dark time, nearly 80 years ago — when the Yakima Valley’s vibrant Japanese community was forced to endure uprooting and relocation following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which triggered U.S. entry into World War II. Anti-Japanese sentiment was already present here and had been for decades, but it got much worse in the Valley and across the country after Pearl Harbor — so much so that in early 1942 Executive Order 9066 took effect, ordering all Japanese and Japanese Americans to be relocated away from the Pacific Coast.
Since 2010, a Yakima Valley Museum exhibit called “Land of Joy and Sorrow: Japanese Pioneers in the Yakima Valley” has told the story of the Valley’s Japanese history, starting with the earliest immigrants who came here to farm in the late 1800s and stretching to U.S. involvement in the war and beyond. This includes the saga of more than 1,000 Valley residents who were shipped to internment camp at Heart Mountain, Wyo., only to find little remaining for them here other than continued animosity when the war ended in 1945.
“Land of Joy and Sorrow” and its 229 objects has proved to be one of the more popular exhibits at the museum — the main reason it stayed on display for 10 years, according to museum Executive Director Peter Arnold. Similar exhibits might stay on display for two or three years, he noted.
The 65,000-square-foot museum has been closed for about a year due to the pandemic and just recently revealed that it plans to reopen April 15, barring any COVID-19-related obstacles. Meanwhile, the museum has been making good use of its down time by dismantling “Land of Joy and Sorrow” and working to create a smaller, permanent exhibit to honor this important chapter in Valley history.
It might be a few months before “Land of Joy and Sorrow” opens in its new home, but when ready it will include dozens of the original display items. Many original objects in the exhibit were on loan and have been returned to their owners, Arnold said.
Meanwhile, when doors open again next month, visitors will finally see “Divergent Voices — Common Ground,” an exhibition to mark passage of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed voting rights for women in the U.S. Originally set to open March 28, 2020, “Divergent Voices” features works by Central Washington artists Deborah Ann, Cheryl H. Hahn, Carolyn Nelson and Laura Wise.
Also new is “Couture,” featuring original fashion designs by Carolyn Schactler, a professor of apparel design at Central Washington University. “Couture” was originally supposed to be ready in May 2020.
Later this year, a mountaineering exhibit will open in the previous “Land of Joy and Sorrow” location.
Time didn’t stand still at the museum, even if it was closed for a year. Soon, you’ll have the chance to see how it’s changed.