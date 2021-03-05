Taken out of context, this Feb. 25 quote from Gov. Jay Inslee is a true statement of faith.
“Today I am announcing a pause on any possibility that a region would go backward,” Inslee said.
Impossible to go backward? If only that were true.
Now, for the context. Inslee was telling Washington residents that data trends related to COVID-19 were encouraging and that all eight regions in the statewide Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery program would remain in Phase 2 for the next several weeks.
“And we’re making this pause in recognition of the fact that we’ve made incredible progress in knocking down the infection rate of COVID in the last several weeks,” Inslee went on to say after announcing the pause.
Those trends are indeed encouraging. We have made incredible progress. And while Phase 2 is restrictive in many ways, it’s still a substantial step up from Phase 1,
in which indoor restaurant dining was prohibited and other entertainment- and fitness-related activities had strict limits.
Until Inslee revealed the pause, all regions were subject to concerns that a reverse in trends could send a region back into Phase 1.
Nobody wants that. But a reassignment to Phase 1 would have been a particular blow to the Yakima Valley — part of the six-county South Central region that almost didn’t make it to Phase 2. You know the story by now: Our regional health care officials and politicians were bewildered Feb. 11 when they learned that every other region except this one would be in Phase 2.
Three days later, though, we entered Phase 2 after a data error was discovered in Walla Walla and cleared up.
But the shadow of reassignment and retreat was always looming. Status for each region within the Roadmap to Recovery is dependent upon acceptable trends for three of four metrics: A 10% decreasing trend in case rates during the previous two-week period; a 10% decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates during the previous 14-day period; an ICU occupancy rate less than 90%; and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
A bad week or two, and it’s “Bye, Felisha.” Or “Say goodnight, Gracie,” depending on your generation. In other words, back to Phase 1.
So now, with Inslee’s pause, maybe we can relax the pandemic protocol — masks, sanitizing, keeping our distance, limiting our social encounters. Right?
Not a good idea.
First of all, the length of the pause has no specified end date. Inslee described it as “weekslong.” Like it or not, Inslee retains a tight grip over Washington’s pandemic-fighting strategies and can change his mind at any time.
Second, COVID-19 is stubborn and determined. We are just a couple of months removed from a wild spike in infections in Washington, when new daily cases routinely exceeded 3,000 through much of late 2020. The most recent 14-day trend is fewer than 900 per day — much better, obviously, but the potential for spikes is real, especially with the great unknown of variants, some of which spread more easily and quickly.
Third, the vaccination program in our state has been less than smooth. Hundreds of thousands are still awaiting their first jab.
Now is exactly the wrong time to relax. We are getting closer to daylight. But we are not there yet and won’t be for several months at least. That is a sad truth. Let’s not give this brutal and hated virus any break. It’s wreaked so much havoc on us all, and it will take advantage of every slip-up on our part to keep doing so.
By all means, praise the pause. But pass the hand sanitizer.