Details are somewhat thin regarding the COVID-19 outbreak saga unfolding at the Costco Wholesale store in Union Gap. Coupled with lack of detail, the story is likely to inspire an unhealthy amount of speculation, cynicism and “See? Masks don’t work!” sentiment, all of which could lead to equally unhealthy conclusions — and actions.
Please don’t go there. If nothing else, this outbreak reinforces the need for every person to take every precaution he or she can, taking nothing for granted and never relaxing health and safety standards established to help bring the spread of the novel coronavirus under control. As individuals, we must take responsibility for what we do as we wage war against the pandemic.
Costco Wholesale carries a reputation as a good place to work and was one of the first chains to refuse service to patrons who don’t wear masks. Officials at the Yakima Health District, which is investigating the outbreak, have given no indication that health and safety standards were relaxed on the floor at the Union Gap store.
Yet somewhere along the line, Costco employees must have let down their guard. In a big way.
What we do know about the outbreak:
As of Tuesday evening, 145 people who work in the Union Gap store have tested positive for COVID-19
- . Health district officials believe there will be more as testing progresses.
- The store is still open; the health district says businesses that rigorously follow safety regulations after an outbreak do not show ongoing transmission of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
- Infected workers are in quarantine or have already gone through quarantine.
“At this point in time, all positive cases have been identified and sent home,” Dr. Larry Jecha, interim health officer for Yakima County, said in the news release. “Weekly sitewide testing will ensure that any new cases that occur will be promptly identified, and those staff members will also be directed to isolate and quarantine. This, in addition to ensuring that Costco and its shoppers continue to follow the proper COVID-19 safety precautions, will mitigate the risk for potential COVID-19 infection.”
That’s for starters. But, as stated above, there are important things we don’t know.
The big mystery is how this outbreak began in the first place. Nobody is saying for certain, but according to the news release, health district personnel note that the Costco outbreak “mimics the type of activity that happens after some sort of superspreader event where multiple people are infected at the same time.”
One of the best — or worst — examples of a superspreader event happened in early March in Mount Vernon, north of Seattle. The illness was already making its deadly presence felt in the Seattle area, but Skagit County had no reported cases at the time.
Sixty members of the Skagit County Chorale showed up for practice at a church. They were met at the door with a greeter offering hand sanitizer and were encouraged to refrain from handshakes and hugs.
Nobody showed any signs of illness, although one person admitted felling ill.
Weeks later, 52 people had contracted the virus. Several were hospitalized. Two died.
Closer to Yakima, an indoor wedding attended by 300 people near Ritzville in early November led to a large number of infections. As many as 24 deaths are suspected of being linked to the wedding.
Was there a Christmas party for Costco workers earlier this month? If so, how many of the 600 or so people who work in Union Gap and at the Members Service Center in Yakima attended? Were health protocols followed? Could the outbreak have begun in the lunchroom? In the warehouse area beyond the shelves and aisles where customers shop? Are protocols followed there?
Another big question: How many Costco workers — and those within their family bubble — carefully follow protocols when not at work?
We don’t know. All we know is that so far 145 workers have been infected somehow.
These questions are valid for any business regardless of the number of employees. But rather than looking at this outbreak at Costco, of all places — where one must wear a mask to shop — and letting cynicism over health guidelines get the better of us, instead let us remind ourselves that if this can happen at Costco, it can happen anywhere. All it takes is a moment of carelessness combined with bad luck, or more bad judgment.
COVID-19 is a stubborn, resilient foe. At last count, 63 people were hospitalized with the virus in Yakima County, five of them intubated. Deaths in Yakima County now total 300.
Even as vaccines are being distributed across the Valley, now is not the time to relent. We must be equally stubborn and resilient, taking responsibility for our actions and, in doing so, helping protect those around us.