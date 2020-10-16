Legislative District 13, Position 1
Republican Tom Dent, completing his third term in the state House, has demonstrated his appreciation of core issues near and dear to his district, including agriculture, water and forest health. He serves the 13th District well and has earned another term.
Dent told the Herald-Republic editorial board that he has “built incredible relationships” in Olympia during his nearly six years in office. A strong advocate for children, he is the ranking member of the Human Services and Early Learning Committee — “the kid committee,” he calls it. He also is assistant ranking member of the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. “The 13th District is all about agriculture, and it just fits,” he noted. He also co-chairs the Wildfire Caucus, which meets monthly.
His opponent, Eduardo Castañeda-Diaz, 27, is a child of immigrant parents who has worked in the fields, orchards and packing houses. He has a bachelor’s degree in foreign languages and cultures from Washington State University and is working toward a master’s degree in ethnic studies with a concentration in public policy at San Jose State. “I’m the voice of new generation that needs more progress in regard to the environment, education, health care and civil rights,” he said.
Castañeda-Diaz has served five years in the Army National Guard and is a strong defender of farmworker rights. He struggled to explain his tax philosophy, however, and could use some political experience at the local level before he graduates to the Legislature, particularly from such a strongly Republican district. He expressed concern multiple times over Dent’s acceptance of campaign contributions from big corporations; Dent responded that he does not seek such donations and that companies contribute to his campaign because he’s an effective lawmaker.
Dent expressed frustration with the budgeting process in March as the pandemic was gaining ground, indicating that Republican efforts to put more money into the state’s rainy day fund went unheeded. With the projected budget shortfall looming over the upcoming session, Dent says that his constituents “do not want a tax increase, and they think we should live within our means, and I think it’s very, very important that we do so.”
Dent voted no on SB 5395, the comprehensive sexual health education bill, noting that when the bill came to the House floor, his office received 10,000 emails urging a no vote and fewer than 10 seeking its passage. The bill is the subject of Referendum 90 on the November ballot, meaning voters statewide will decide whether the bill goes into law.