It’s been frustrating, to say the least, to have gone through what we’ve all experienced over the past few months. Equally frustrating is the unknown. Where will the COVID-19 pandemic take us next? What will happen to our institutions, our safe places, our way of life?
The simple truth is that we don’t know. So we persevere and make plans as best we can, hoping that the next news conference doesn’t render those plans obsolete.
And so it goes at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, where the venerable four-year state school is staring down a possible 10% drop in enrollment this fall and has begun looking for ways to cut the budget. But more to the point, Central is doing right by its students, faculty and support personnel by taking creative steps to better facilitate learning in an era in which crowded lecture halls simply won’t do.
In a recent letter addressed to the Central community and posted on the school website, President James L. Gaudino outlined how the school would be bringing students back in the fall while attempting to balance high-quality learning with the safety and health of students, faculty and others. Highlights include an accelerated fall quarter (beginning Sept. 9, ending Nov. 20, before Thanksgiving) that would keep students away from the campus in late fall and early winter, when flu and COVID-19 cases are expected to increase.
Other key changes include instructors opting to teach either in person, remotely or in combination, and making those plans known to incoming students who can then form schedules that suit their preferences. Other staffers are encouraged to work from home if possible. Given the stubborn and highly infectious nature of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, it’s quite possible that remote learning will play an ever-increasing role in all levels of education in the months and even years ahead. Central is doing the smart thing by putting a higher level of remote learning into play now.
Classrooms and schedules will be adjusted as well to better promote social distancing, as will other gathering spaces such as dining halls and dorms. Masks will be required when physical distancing is not possible.
Give Central and other state colleges such as Eastern Washington University — itself facing a 10% enrollment decline — credit for taking these and other tangible and creative steps as they work to educate young Washingtonians and others during a dark time when nothing seems normal. The pandemic has changed many things, but there is still a great need for our young adults to receive a quality education at a reasonable cost.