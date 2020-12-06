Looking back at the embarrassing outbreak of COVID-19 at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center that began in May, it’s an understatement to say that a great deal went wrong — with 277 inmates and 73 staff members sickened. Two prisoners died from the virus.
There is plenty of blame to distribute, lessons to learn and discipline to distribute regarding the epic failure at Coyote Ridge, a minimum- and medium-security prison located in Connell in rural Franklin County with room for about 2,500 inmates. It seems incongruous that this could this happen in a state whose prison system has one of the lowest rates of inmate infection in the nation — a rate of 394 cases per 10,000 prisoners as of late November, according to The Marshall Project, a nonprofit journalism project that studies criminal justice.
One question we pose: Will the blame for what happened at Coyote Ridge be placed where it rightly should rest, and will those responsible face disciplinary action? State Department of Corrections leadership in Olympia must take open and decisive steps to ensure that a similar breakdown and subsequent outbreak never happen again.
As The Seattle Times summarized in a recent report, in the early days of the Coyote Ridge outbreak, key medical personnel were not consulted or listened to, guards in the main facility did not wear masks despite a DOC mandate (and would often carpool to work unmasked), inmates who reported feeling ill were not tested right away, and exposed inmates were not quarantined as quickly as necessary. Any one of those issues would be a threat to health on the best of days. Together, they are utterly inexcusable.
Information for The Times report was taken from the 15-page state Office of the Corrections Ombuds investigative report of the Coyote Ridge outbreak and DOC’s 15-page response to the Ombuds report. The reports were released Nov. 30.
As further testament to Coyote Ridge’s chaotic and confusing response to the virus, corrections officials there created an “incident command post” and formed a core team largely consisting of custody staff management: officials in charge of guards and prison operations. Coyote Ridge’s medical director was not part of the team, and his medical expertise was not prioritized. Only one team member had medical training, which was described as minimal.
And when a top DOC medical official was on site for days at a time, staffers reported feeling micromanaged or complained about confusing protocols.
It’s a take on the old “inmates running the asylum” joke, although nothing is funny: At Coyote Ridge, nonmedical administrators apparently dominated the COVID-19 response team, with experienced medical officials kept at arm’s length. And with protocols not followed, common-sense health measures ignored and the virus spreading, guards and other staffers went home to their families and communities every day, putting many more people outside the prison walls at risk.
Common sense would seem to suggest that even under the best of circumstances, prisons and other places of close confinement would be breeding grounds for infections and that the best science and medical information would be given highest priority. DOC had already issued early release to hundreds of inmates statewide to reduce prison populations out of COVID-19 concerns. And no less than the state Supreme Court had ordered DOC Secretary Steve Sinclair and Gov. Jay Inslee months ago to take “all necessary steps” to protect inmates from COVID-19. About 19,000 people were in state custody as of the early days of the pandemic.
The Ombuds report did note that staffers did a good job in keeping the spread of the virus away from the minimum-security unit, which houses many older and assisted-living inmates. Boiled down, though, the main reason for this particular success story is that health and safety protocols were followed, unlike the rampant violations within the prison’s main population.
This didn’t have to happen at Coyote Ridge — where, to date, 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported — and it shouldn’t happen anywhere else. It wasn’t a fluke or just one of those things. From top to bottom, the people responsible for the health and welfare of inmates and staffers alike utterly, miserably failed. Corrections leadership in Olympia and administrators at every state DOC facility must make sure this failure is not repeated.