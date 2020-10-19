The 14th Legislative District ballot features a pair of incumbent Republicans who showed strong support in the August primary election, each facing a White Salmon Democrat who will have to overcome long odds to spend the next two years in Olympia.
In this heavily Republican district, both incumbents have made their marks in the Legislature, and we believe they are the best choices for voters.
14th Legislative District, House Pos. 1: Chris Corry
Rep. Chris Corry of Yakima won election to this post following the 2018 retirement of Rep. Norm Johnson. He says he’s done a good job for the people and businesses of his district. “I’ve been very active with my constituents both during session and out of session to make sure I’m advocating for what’s important to our families and our businesses out here,” he told the editorial board.
(tncms-asset)253d1100-1184-11eb-aeda-00163ec2aa77(0)(/tncms-asset)
As a member of the minority party, he’s worked to build relationships with Democrats, he said. He noted that three bills he sponsored have been signed into law, including a bill that allows emergency dispatchers with PTSD to apply for workers’ compensation under the same rules as other first responders. The support was unanimous in both chambers.
His opponent, Tracy Rushing, is an emergency room doctor, parent and farmer who says she entered the race over concerns that lawmakers and leaders were not taking the right approach to the pandemic. Lawmakers need to do a better job helping rural working families of the district — everyday folks who worry about health care, hunger and jobs, she said. “I believe our leadership in Central Washington is typically working in the interest of large businesses and abdicating the responsibility to community members here,” she said.
(tncms-asset)a077c14a-0e77-11eb-94c4-00163ec2aa77(1)(/tncms-asset)
Rushing also took exception to Corry’s participation in a federal lawsuit in May — ultimately unsuccessful — that challenged Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency coronavirus orders, although she had her own criticisms of the governmental response to the pandemic, suggesting that more of a top-down, national response would have been better. It was the wrong time for a lawsuit, she said, pointing to the ever-changing science on the coronavirus.
The contention of Corry and three other GOP lawmakers was that while still a crisis, the pandemic was no longer an emergency and that Olympia was picking winners and losers in the coronavirus fight.
As a member of the House Education Committee, Corry did not support SB5395, the comprehensive K-12 sex education bill. Sensing its imminent passage, however, he worked to “make bad bills better” and successfully advocated for better parental notification and online access to the curriculum. He supports efforts to reject the bill via Referendum 90 on the November ballot.
Rushing’s concerns about the bill were more about packaging rather than content. “How we are speaking about this bill as a sex ed bill is just inaccurate, and it also reflects particular party ideology that is very outdated,” she said. The bill’s purpose is to provide resources to students and schools for a more well-rounded approach to emotional growth and sex education, she said.
The curriculum is age-appropriate, she says. “We are not lecturing our first- and second-graders about sex ed,” she said.
Rushing is a worthy candidate, but she faces long odds in this district. Corry, despite his lawsuit, had a strong freshman outing in the House and serves Central Washington well. We recommend his reelection.
14th Legislative District, Pos. 2: Gina Mosbrucker
Republican Gina Mosbrucker, a Goldendale businesswoman and the first Klickitat County resident to represent the 14th District, is seeking a fourth term. Originally unopposed, she received 93 percent of the vote in the August primary. Her record has been well-documented during her three terms, particularly efforts — including passage of two bills — to address issues related to missing and murdered indigenous women, an issue that plagues not only the Yakama Nation but other indigenous women in the state, nation and world. Her accomplishments have received national recognition.
(tncms-asset)e5858f74-1183-11eb-a52d-00163ec2aa77(2)(/tncms-asset)
Thanks to a write-in campaign, Devin Kuh, a White Salmon teacher and a Democrat, is on the ballot and will face Mosbrucker in November. Like Rushing, Kuh says he is focused on rural working families that are struggling during the pandemic.
The Herald-Republic editorial board did not interview either candidate in this race. Nonetheless, Mosbrucker enjoys strong support across the heavily Republican district and has made a positive impact in the Legislature. We endorse her for another term.
14th Legislative District, Senate: Curtis King
Republican state Sen. Curtis King of Yakima is running unopposed for reelection. He has served in the state Senate since 2007.