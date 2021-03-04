Recent tragic encounters involving law enforcement across the country are having a profound effect on this legislative session as lawmakers debate several bills that could change how police in Washington do their jobs.
The Legislature bears great responsibility for police oversight, but law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line every day deserve a voice as well.
It’s an unenviable task that’s in the spotlight after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Manuel Ellis, who died a year ago after being tased and restrained during a violent encounter with Tacoma police.
Several bills related to law enforcement have been approved by wide margins in their originating chambers. Those include SB 5259, which would create a statewide data collection program to catalog all instances of use of force by law enforcement.
It’s an idea that is arguably long overdue — one that, were it already in place, could have offered up all sorts of data to police and lawmakers to help them make better-informed decisions on other police-related legislation during this and previous sessions. It also might be a building block to a better relationship between police and the public, noted its sponsor, Sen. T’wina Nobles, a Democrat from the Tacoma area.
“Because law enforcement agencies are not required to report use-of-force data, it’s impossible to know the ways in which police and community members’ interactions impact certain populations,” Nobles said during a Senate floor speech. “And as a result, public distrust continues to grow.”
The state Attorney General’s Office requested this bill, which would collect a range of data on incidents such as officers pointing or firing weapons; the use of stun guns, batons or chemical spray; deployment of a police dog; or use of a vascular neck restraint.
Data would include time, date and location of the incident, the reason for initial contact, and race/ethnic information on the officer and the person contacted.
The Senate approved SB 5259 by a vote of 46-2 on March 1. The House should follow suit and pass this bill by a wide margin.
Not all bills related to law enforcement under consideration in Olympia are this cut and dried.
HB 1054, which would ban police from using chokeholds and neck restraints and end the use of “no-knock” warrants, faced serious opposition from minority Republicans. The original bill also sought to ban the use of tear gas and police dogs but was trimmed down via amendments. It passed the House 54-43, largely along party lines.
Amendments made the bill better, said Rep. Gina Mosbrucker of Goldendale, who offered a successful amendment to keep the use of dogs and set up a task force on their proper use. Mosbrucker ultimately voted no; Bruce Chandler was the only local House member to vote yes.
Of note: The Washington State Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement of approval before the House vote. “The amended version of House Bill 1054 would take important steps in that direction while simultaneously preserving the ability for peace officers to protect themselves and the public,” the statement said.
Also on the table:
- HB 1001 would establish a grant program to encourage more diversity within the pool of people seeking careers in law enforcement. It passed the House unanimously on Feb. 10 and is working through the Senate Committee on Law & Justice.
- HB 1088 deals with consistent reporting of police officer misconduct and possible lack of credibility during court proceedings and during the hiring process. It passed the House 61-37.
- HB 1089 would authorize the state Auditor’s Office to review deadly force investigations to determine if procedures were followed. It passed 80-18.
If approved in the Senate and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, HB 1001 could be a benefit for agencies such as the Yakima Police Department, where job-pool diversity is constant concern.