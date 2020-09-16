When Norm Childress announced his ultimately successful bid for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners in March 2018, he had already served 26 years in Grandview city government and had retired from another government entity, Benton County Public Works.
His resume included significant time on several Yakima Valley boards and committees, such as the Yakima County Emergency Services executive board, Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency board of directors, Yakima County Emergency Medical Services board and Grandview Planning Commission.
“I am excited for the opportunity to work for all the people of Yakima County,” he told voters in a statement announcing his candidacy. “I find public service very rewarding. I believe that I am a very experienced team player with proven leadership skills.”
Now, Yakima County has lost a true public servant, someone who understood how government works and should work, a man with a host of institutional knowledge, particularly of the Lower Valley.
On Monday, county officials said that Childress, 62, was receiving hospice care at home in Grandview for advanced pancreatic cancer, a terminal illness he’d known about for only a few weeks. On Tuesday morning, his death was announced
“We were all stunned to hear the news,” fellow County Commissioner Ron Anderson said. “Norm is a great guy and a great commissioner. He is a very valuable member of our team.”
“We are all stunned by his passing and just can’t believe how everything has happened so fast,” Gloria Mendoza, who succeeded Childress as mayor of Grandview, said in a news release.
Childress was Grandview mayor for 14 years and a City Council member for 12 years before that. He outlasted a field of seven candidates to win the District 3 commission seat that had been held for 12 years by Rand Elliott, who was retiring. He campaigned partly on calls to increase the number of sheriff’s deputies and deputy prosecuting attorneys to help reduce crime, and on investment in county roads.
In particular, his mark on Grandview will be remembered for years to come.
“Reflecting on working with Norm, I found him to be a great man because he truly cared about this great city,” said Mendoza, who was active in the community for many years before joining the council five years ago. “He truly left his mark here by the many projects he worked on. However, his main goal was to empower all of us to step up and help make Grandview better. … Norm considered himself Grandview’s best cheerleader because he believed in his council members, his staff and the great people of this community.”
Childress’ district includes part of the Lower Valley as well as a small portion of Yakima and East Valley, and when the time comes to choose his replacement, we hope for a Lower Valley appointee. In the meantime, we bemoan his death and send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.
Thank you, Norm Childress, for your faithful service to others.
“Today is a very sad day for all of us,” Mendoza said.