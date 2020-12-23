In a pandemic-riddled year that has chewed up and spit out the concept of “normal,” it should come as no surprise that many charitable organizations across the Yakima Valley are facing hardships. It’s particularly relevant now because it’s routine for many such organizations to take in a large share of donations near the end of the calendar year to help meet their budgets. But COVID-19 continues to rage, with negative effects on seemingly everything in its path.
“This is always a great time to give,” Sharon Miracle, president and CEO of the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, told the Herald-Republic earlier this month. “But here we are in the middle of a pandemic that we thought would last a few months, and it just keeps going and going, and so do the impacts. So if people can reach deep and help a neighbor or organization that helps their neighbors, that would be wonderful.”
This is where another reverse of “normal” comes into play — and where you can help these dedicated charities and give yourself a tax break at the same time.
You’ve probably heard attempts at humor in which the punch line is some variation of “I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.” But in this topsy-turvy year, there’s at least a shred of truth to this old joke.
As part of the CARES Act approved months ago, Congress authorized a $300 charitable-giving deduction for the 2020 tax year, and it’s there for the taking even if the taxpayer isn’t part of the small fraction that continues to itemize. Those who take the standard deduction — more than 87 percent of filers in 2018, according to the IRS — can take an additional “above-the-line” federal income tax deduction of up to $300 for qualified contributions made before Jan. 1. Above-the-line means the deduction will reduce adjusted gross income and taxable income.
That means you will likely pay less in taxes — all while doing a good deed for the community. And the need is greater than ever; as other tax laws have changed recently to discourage itemizing, charitable organizations have reported declines in medium-size gifts.
Most organizations need support right now, especially local groups that help with housing, food or general economic support, Miracle said. That list includes Union Gospel Mission and several local food banks, which are always happy to accept donations of nonperishable food but generally have greater purchasing power with donations of money. Many arts groups are also vulnerable, such as The Seasons Performance Hall and the Yakima Symphony Orchestra.
United Way of Central Washington, an umbrella organization that funds numerous nonprofits providing a wide variety of services, is another entity greatly in need of donations.
Some key points to remember: Anyone who files a 2020 tax return and has made a charitable donation will have the ability to write off up to $300 of that donation. Legitimate donations are by cash, check or credit/debit card, and records need to be kept. Volunteer hours, stock and donated goods don’t qualify. If givers are unsure whether the agency they wish to support qualifies, they can visit IRS.gov for guidance.
And it needs to happen soon. Dec. 31 is creeping up.
Countless worthy groups up and down the Valley are waiting for your help. And the IRS is waiting to give you a bit of a tax break. Win-win.