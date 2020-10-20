In the 15th Legislative District, one Republican incumbent is seeking his 12th term in the state House of Representatives on Nov. 3; the other seeks his second. Both races are rematches of the 2018 legislative election, and both incumbents finished comfortably ahead of their Democratic rivals in the August primary in a district that strongly favors GOP candidates.
District 15 covers the eastern portion of Yakima County, including Selah, Yakima, Terrace Heights, Wapato, Moxee, Union Gap, Sunnyside, Zillah, Toppenish, Granger, Grandview and Mabton.
15th District, Pos. 1: Bruce Chandler
Bruce Chandler owns a commercial fruit orchard in Granger. He is the ranking member of the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and has a seat on the Appropriations Committee, which considers budget- and fiscal-related legislation. He has served in the House since 1999.
His opponent is Democrat Jack McEntire of Selah, a Democratic Precinct Committee officer, vice chair of the Yakima County Democrats and a professional sculptor and business owner. He has a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and immunology and told the editorial board that the Legislature could use more scientists, especially in the pandemic era. “Science and technology, even once we defeat COVID, will still continue to be the greatest driving force in our area,” he said.
He contends that an elected Democrat from the Yakima Valley would have a stronger local voice in Olympia, where Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature.
Chandler brings a wealth of experience to the budget process, having previously served as the lead Republican on the Appropriations Committee. He’s continued to serve on Appropriations, and he said the work done on the budget is “going to be probably the major preoccupation of the next session” because of a pandemic-related projected budget shortfall of several billion dollars. He also said he focuses a great deal on water issues in the Valley and statewide.
Chandler came to the Valley in 1984 and said it’s been a great place to live and raise his family. He never expected to serve as long as he has in the Legislature, he said, but by serving, “I feel that this is my chance to pay a little of that back.” He outpolled McEntire, 59.7% to 40.3%, in the November 2018 general election, and 67.6% to 32.3% in the August primary. He is a steady presence in Olympia and is worthy of reelection.
15th District, Pos. 2: Jeremie Dufault
Jeremie Dufault reached the state House in 2018 after ousting longtime GOP House member David Taylor in the primary, then besting Democrat A.J. Cooper — his challenger again this year — in the general election by more than 21 percentage points. He is a commercial real estate and technology investor, a major in the Army Reserve and a former Selah City Council member. Touting himself as a “common-sense conservative,” he advocates for smaller government and less taxes and contends that state government should live within its means.
Cooper, a fitness instructor and former teacher, is active in Democratic Party politics at home and statewide; she is a member of the 15th District Democratic Central Committee and serves Washington State Democrats on the Agriculture and Rural Issues Caucus and the Environmental and Climate Caucus. She lost to Taylor in the 2016 general election. Her priorities for the 2021 session would focus on pandemic-related issues such as struggling businesses, unemployment, health care and schools, as well as the impacts of violence and racism in Yakima County.
Dufault has played a key role in securing funds from the capital budget for Rod’s House, a Yakima drop-in center for homeless youths, to build a 20-bed shelter; upgrades to Noah’s Ark homeless shelter in Wapato; and housing for veterans and their families in Yakima. During a conference call with Republican lawmakers and Herald-Republic staff this spring, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox called out Dufault and 14th District Rep. Chris Corry as two outstanding freshman legislators who were making a positive impact.
Dufault’s conservative fiscal leanings, experience related to the military and agriculture (he’s from a farming family), advocacy for open government, and strong track record for his first term make him the best candidate for this district, and we recommend his reelection.