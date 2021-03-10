In 2016, when interested parties first floated the idea of a veterans housing project at the old Marine Corps Reserve armory in Yakima, they knew it would take years. But they also were confident that time and toil spent on the project would pay off. Veterans were worth the effort.
“Those are the folks who gave us our freedoms; it’s incumbent upon us to serve them and to give back to them, and this is a way for us to do that,” Lowel Krueger, Yakima Housing Authority executive director, said in July 2016 as the authority was laying out its vision for safe, affordable housing for the area’s homeless and low-income veterans.
So they followed through and stayed the course.
Today, Chuck Austin Place stands as a testament to that vision, as well as a salute to perseverance, cooperation and a deep appreciation for those who have served the nation and who deserve our support. The one-stop center is on schedule to see its first residents in July. When completed, the $17 million center will include 41 housing units; a center for medical, dental and behavioral health and other support services; and open space within a lot measuring roughly 4.6 acres at the corner of Tahoma and South 16th avenues.
“Everything seems to be on time and on budget at this point,” Krueger said recently. “We’re clicking along pretty good.”
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services — one of many local entities that have helped move the project along — will operate the medical, dental and behavioral health clinic.
“We are excited to be able to provide comprehensive health care for the veterans who will live there as well as other veterans and their families,” said Rhonda Hauff, Neighborhood Health CEO, who emphasized that services at the clinic will be there for all area veterans and their families, not just residents.
There were at least 48 homeless veterans in Yakima County in 2020, according to the annual Point-In-Time survey of the homeless. One-third were sleeping rough, the survey said; half were considered chronically homeless.
In this day of in-your-face political rancor seemingly everywhere, this project is refreshingly bipartisan. U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, has been a great advocate for veterans through her years in the Senate. She spoke at the August 2019 groundbreaking along with Republican state Rep. Chris Corry of Yakima, who had joined with fellow House Republican Jeremie Dufault of Selah to help secure $2.5 million from the state capital budget toward funding the project.
“We’re taking a piece of property that has been dormant from the federal government and we’re going to turn it into a thriving place for our community,” Corry said during a visit to the site in October 2019.
The center is named for Chuck Austin, who recently died at age 95. The Yakima man — “a local hero and a local treasure,” Corry said — was a rare “three-war” veteran, fighting in World War II, Korea and Vietnam as a Marine. He won’t be here to see the center up and running, but he did take part in the groundbreaking along with Murray and Krueger.
“It is our duty to have your back, and that includes making sure no one who signed up to serve our country is ever forced to sleep on the streets,” Murray said at the groundbreaking.
No longer a just dream, Chuck Austin Place will be open for business soon as a place to offer all sorts of vital services to veterans at a central location.