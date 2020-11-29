Life was a gamble even before the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head. Now, every trip away from the safety of one’s home in which there is contact with other humans increases the risk of infection for all parties.
Yet while we bemoan the shelving of our concept of “normal” while the struggle to contain the coronavirus continues, there are beacons here and there that offer hope. Consider the pure joy that many experience while running a cross-country race in the great outdoors.
OK, so not all of us have the knees, lungs and/or mentality to enjoy running. But to 269 young athletes, the recent Yakima Meet of Champions was a real treat.
Held at Sozo Sports Complex on Nov. 21 and hosted by the Sun City Harriers, the meet included eight cross-country races ranging from 2,000 meters for kids 9 and younger up to 5,000 meters for ages 16 to 19 and attracted runners from across the Northwest, most of whom have watched their school sports seasons disappear or get pushed back by months because of COVID-19. Needless to say, those who spoke to the Herald-Republic were grateful for the opportunity to run and compete.
Equally gratifying is that they did so while trying to stay within the bounds of restrictive health and safety precautions. Faced with a dilemma after Gov. Jay Inslee issued more stringent regulations recently in response to a surge in infection rates, meet organizers studied the rules, listened to parents and went ahead with the meet, adding precautions to reduce risk to runners and spectators alike.
The meet’s eight races were spread across four hours, for one thing, giving time and space for runners and spectators to come and go. In addition, races had staggered starts with waves of runners separated by two minutes, the courses featured wide lanes and open spaces, and there was no clogging finish chute at the end of the races — reasonable and doable adjustments that substantially reduced risk of infection while letting kids compete and have fun.
“We take a lot of pride in providing an opportunity like this,” said Chris Waddle, a Sun City Harriers coach who organized the meet. “It’s a horrible time, especially for seniors. We’ve tried to find races and create a season, and it’s as much for their mental well-being as anything.”
Cross-country meets aren’t the only sports activities that have been held at Sozo recently. At least two football-related events have taken place since late September, both with the understanding that players, coaches and all involved take COVID-19 precautions seriously and act responsibly.
No doubt event organizers and Sozo officials are watching closely for signs of any increase in infections. Hopefully, their reasonable and prudent precautions have done the trick, and perhaps more such activities in the future — liberally sprinkled with precautions — can bring joy to more young athletes as we all wait for the neutralization of COVID-19 and, hopefully, a return to some semblance of normal.