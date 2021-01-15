Carol Hassen didn’t get into art until age 30, when she took an art class in college.
She spent the next 47 years making an indelible mark on the art world, much of it in and around Central Washington.
Hassen, who died of brain cancer Jan. 2, will be greatly missed, but she leaves a legacy of dedication and creativity that will benefit the arts community for decades to come.
Hassen is probably most widely known for her paintings and for directorships at two of the area’s most influential art organizations: Larson Gallery in Yakima from 1989 to 2006, and Gallery One in Ellensburg from 2010 to 2014. Over the years, she took part in multiple exhibitions, won awards, served on art panels and educated many students.
But her influence runs much, much deeper and wider.
Those who knew her talk not only of what might appear on her resume. They speak of how she was always available to offer help or advice, how she helped the careers of new and established artists, how she used her previous training as a paralegal to be a stronger advocate for art and artists. They speak of her nomadic childhood — 13 schools by the time she graduated from high school in Oregon — and how it made her all the more dedicated to her own family.
Hassen also had a passion for connecting the masses to art, finding creative ways to do so. In her early years at Larson Gallery, on the campus of Yakima Valley College, she began to inventory the gallery’s art collection, according to David Lynx, Larson’s current director. Having cataloged the collection, Hassen invited college employees to exhibit works of art in their offices.
She also made connections with local teachers and worked to get more K-12 students visiting the Larson Gallery. In addition, she pioneered the annual Tour of Artists’ Homes and Studios event.
While at the Larson, Hassen established an endowment now worth more than $400,000, thus securing the gallery’s future. Years later, she helped spearhead a similar endowment at Gallery One. Her obituary notes that while teaching fiber arts at Central Washington University in the 1980s, she helped make her program into one of the most popular within the Home Economics Department.
Her own artwork is inspiring as well — paintings with bold, brilliant colors, side by side with panels containing multiple shades of a single color. “My paintings are specific but not site-specific,” says the Hassen Fisher Studio website, which Hassen shared with husband Bob Fisher, who specializes in landscape painting. “They are an emotional response to memory, travel, and feelings of a place in time.”
It might surprise some that, after all those relocations during her childhood, Hassen still loved to travel. The Yakima and Ellensburg areas are most fortunate that when it came time for her to settle down, she did so here.
Even in death, Carol Hassen continues to advocate for the local arts world. Her obituary asks that donations in her memory be made to the Larson Gallery Endowment Fund or the Gallery One Endowment Fund.